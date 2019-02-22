Register
20:36 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A silhouette of the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing Big Ben, center, at dusk, in Westminster, London

    100 Tories Issue Brexit Ultimatum to May: It Tells a Lot About MPs - Politician

    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A leader representing of a group of more than 100 Tory politicians has said that dozens of Conservative MPs are prepared to vote against the government in order to block the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

    Leaders of The Brexit Delivery group of MPs, comprising Leavers and Remainers, say up to 30 may back alternatives if the PM's reworked deal isn't supported. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Henry Bolton, the Leader of the 'Our Nation' Party, who has more in this report.

    Sputnik: It's been reported today that dozens of normally loyal Conservative MPs could rebel against the government in a bid to prevent a "no-deal" Brexit. How significant is this and what does it tell us about the Prime Minister's handling of Brexit?

    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    If May Deal Fails: 100 Conservative MPs Set to Force Brexit Delay
    Henry Bolton: Well, it tells us a lot about the members of parliament I should say. First, what this means is that we've got a lot of conservative members of parliament who have stood in the 2017 election on a manifesto of delivering Brexit. They also voted in support of Article 50, and article 50 gives a two year period to negotiate the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union at the end of which either there is a deal or we leave with no deal. Now these MPs voted for that article 50 to be initiated. They voted for a two scenario situation; leave with a deal or leave and no deal and now they're going back on that. So that's Problem number one. These are people who stood in a democratic election on a false premise and they misled the British people in that regard. I think what that's what we're seeing now if they if they actually vote to block no deal.

    READ MORE: EU Expects UK PM May to Request Three-Month Delay of Brexit – Reports

    The second thing is the prime minister's handling of it, which he specifically asked. I think the Prime Minister has failed to consult with her own backbenchers I think she failed consult with Parliament generally and she's failed consult with business and the broader British community, business community and population as a whole. S

    She's kept this to close hold and I'm afraid, in my view, the Prime Minister has handled this whole thing appallingly. It's been a failure of leadership. And plus of course her negotiations had no clear objectives and as a result of given no clear and decisive outcome.

    Sputnik: After weeks of constant change the option of a no deal remains firmly on the table for Britain. Is it time for Theresa May and her government to consider the options of WTO exit from the EU?

    Henry Bolton: The referendum took place on the 23rd of July 2016, I think on the 24th of July 2016 the British government and Whitehall civil service should have been preparing for an a range of different scenarios and of course, that should have been one of them.

    The government has put that off, put it off, put it off, and put it off until really the last moment and I would say beyond the last moment. The government and the country is not prepared for a no deal situation.

    Not all of the various legislation, procedures and resources are in the right places, or in place at all, and so the country is not really ready to to leave with no deal at the present time… again another failure of leadership and government.

    Sputnik: Looking to the future, it's safe to say that the next weeks are immensely important as Britain is less than a month away from leaving the EU. What should we be seeing from the government before March 29th?

    Brexit
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Three Cabinet Ministers Vow to Back Brexit Delay to Avoid No-Deal
    Henry Bolton: I think the government must and it's never going to be too late to do this now, but the government must give the nation clear direction particularly our businesses. Business requires clarity. The biggest threat and we've seen the situation with Honda in Swindon and so on, the closure of production lines for cars in this country. There are a whole host of reasons and they are not due to Brexit.

    However, the lack of clarity that businesses got or the failure of government to deliver clarity and this has made life a great deal more difficult for our commercial sector in the UK and I find that unforgivable.

    The government must, must, without any further delay or prevarication, gives the nation and indeed the European Union clarity of what it's trying to achieve.

    Now parliamentarians who are going directly in my view against the vote on the 23rd of July 2016, to leave the European Union are making a great deal more difficult for the government and I feel that they are also massively letting the UK down and the British people. I think it's an unforgivable situation. I think scandalous and I think what we will see emerge out of this in the medium to long term is quite a revolution in British politics. The way we do things will have to change.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit 'deal or no deal', no deal, Brexit, British parliament, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse