Register
09:50 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    ‘UK Anxiety to Have Arrangements In Place to Handle With Security’ – Law Expert

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Germany will reject any UK request for extradition of its citizens after Brexit. The United Kingdom is set to leave the EU on 29 March. The Financial Times reported, citing an official notice sent by Berlin to Brussels, that the extradition will be ceased even if relevant agreements are reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

    The publication said that the German constitution restricts the extradition of the country's citizens. It can be done only when other EU member states apply for extradition through the European arrest warrant or international court. Since 2010, London has filed nearly 18 hundred requests for extradition through the European arrest warrant, including 15 requests for extradition of German citizens in connection with money laundering, drug trafficking and other crimes. In addition, the German Interior Ministry said in January that UK citizens living in Germany would be given three months to receive long-term residence permits in order to stay in the country.

    READ MORE: Revival of Imperial Ambitions: UK Arctic Buildup Logical Amid Brexit — Analysts

    Radio Sputnik has talked about Germany's plan to cancel extradition with the United Kingdom after Brexit with Aidan Flynn, an expert in Constitutional Law, European Union Law, Human Rights Law and lecturer at the School of Law, Policing and Forensics at the Staffordshire University, UK.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how likely are other countries of the European Union to follow Germany's footsteps now in prohibiting extradition of its citizens to the UK after Brexit?

    Aidan Flynn: It is difficult to say but I would think that it is not very likely that many will follow Germany's lead on this. In the first instance, if there were to be an agreed deal which formed a treaty between the EU and the UK, later this month or next month. Then that would be governed in part at least by European Union law and Germany as a still subsisting member-state would be bound by that EU law under the principle of the supremacy of the EU law, a principle that Germany well knows, having indeed lost some cases at the EU's Court of Justice in Luxemburg. The supremacy principle of the EU law takes priority even over German constitutional law.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London, on April 28, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL
    Japan Almost Cancelled Brexit Trade Deal Talks Over Offensive Ministerial Letter
    Sputnik: That is a very interesting decision by Germany and I am a bit surprised by it myself. What can you actually say about this particular German decision? What is the rationale?

    Aidan Flynn: It is not something that falls easily within my expertise but I would like to just pass brief comment on it because I think that, perhaps, the bigger political picture needs to be borne in mind that this is not an announcement, this is not an approach or a decision from Germany and from its authorities that is taking place in isolation. We have to look at the very huge state of flocks that there is in terms of the UK-EU relations. And some of your listeners, particularly those who are in the region to the east of the EU, may not fully grasp the incredible tension that there is in the UK in terms of the lead-up to this departure point and exit from the EU. So I think that political issues and political considerations, although it is not in the area of my expertise and I just focus on law, I do think that on this occasion it is not wise to turn one's back on that political backdrop, which I think does have some part to play in decision-making even on law matters at the moment.

    Sputnik: Well, thank you for that aide and now will the UK be able to extradite citizens from other European countries after Brexit?

    Aidan Flynn: If there is an agreed arrangement between the European Union and the UK then all sorts of matters would be covered comprehensively and no doubt there would be continuing arrangements either transitional or longer-term arrangements to facilitate this smooth flow of people back under something, hopefully, not too much more awkward than the very slick process that already exists. The advantage of the European arrest warrant as it stands is that it is much more straightforward than the types of bilateral extradition arrangements that preceded it. So, if there is a deal then European Union law would govern that deal and its contents, including its contents on extradition. That would mean that the contents on extradition had a great deal of clot and power behind them under the supremacy principle, the principle of the supremacy of the EU law.

    However, even if there is not a deal, I think that this move by Germany is a bit unusual because, from a very practical perspective, it is not really in the interests of Germany or any other continuing member-state to have in their territory people from the United Kingdom, who the United Kingdom authorities allege have committed, perhaps, some very serious crimes in the UK before departing, sometimes very serious crimes against fellow people and not just these financial crimes but some serious violent crimes, and sexual violence crimes. And it is in these other member-states own interests, whether there is a deal between the UK and the EU or not, to try and facilitate some process. So I think that apart from this story we hear today in relation to Germany, the arrangements will by and large continue in some ad hoc fashion either in the short or medium-term, and then reach a point where there is a continuing good level of cooperation. Whether there is a deal or not, I think this can be worked out to the satisfaction of justice authorities.

    READ MORE: Brexit Uncertainty Blamed for Reported Shutdown of UK Honda Factory in 2022

    Sputnik: Well, it is certainly a surprising one and given the complexities of the European Union and the Brexit that you are alluding to, I can imagine that some of these criminals are going to be howling [holing?] their way across the British Channel to Germany but anyway, we will see what happens in the future. Brexit is got to be delivered first, of course. What are the consequences that Brexit could have on the country's law enforcement and the European Union's law enforcement? I mean there is so many facets of this Brexit event that many, many people did not even take into consideration. And security is, obviously, one of the important ones that wasn't really one that we focused on when we were debating a couple of years ago. What are the consequences of the country's law enforcement under the European Union's law enforcement then?

    Aidan Flynn: Yes. Now it is interesting that today we hear this new story which focuses on persons. The European Union is built on four fundamental free movement principles. The free movement of persons and the free movement of goods are two of the four important free movement principles that underpin the European Union and its single market. If we have a situation for the EU ceases to be 28 and the UK leaves and we are down to 27 member-states, there is in the government in the UK a huge desire and huge anxiety to have arrangements in place to get to grips with any security concerns that the exit from the EU presents. But there are very great concerns, and in recent months, earlier this year, the commission of the biggest police force in the UK, the Commission of the Metropolitan Police in London, did set out her concerns.

    I think the point is this really and it is a big point that applies to goods and persons that anyone, however expert they may be, who tells you that it is possible to foresee all the little loopholes and all the little snags and all the little unforeseen issues that crop up in the coming months and years is not really being honest and truthful. It will be impossible after around forty years of membership of the European Union for there to be a situation where no snags of any consequence or any note raise their heads.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘Strip Act’ in Aid of Brexit by Boris Johnson’s Sister on TV Ignites Twitter
    EU Zealots Might Not Mind: Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal Forthcoming - Commentator
    Tags:
    security, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse