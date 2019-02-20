Register
08:56 GMT +320 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    Commentator: No-Deal Brexit Would Potentially Be the Straw that Breaks EU's Back

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Honda have confirmed that they will be closing their plant in Swindon, with production expected to cease in 2021. This news follows recent statements from Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, who warned that the EU was undermining economic stability across Europe. Sputnik spoke about this with Political Commentator Pete Durnell.

    Sputnik: Today Honda have confirmed that they will close their factory in Swindon putting over 7,000 jobs at risk, citing Brexit uncertainty. What urgent actions should we be seeing from Theresa May's government to protect and keep these manufacturers in Britain after Brexit?

    Pete Durnell: The free trade agreements that EU signed with Japan have triggered some of this desire to move back to Japan. It's made it a lot more attractive for them to do that; in regards to the question of what we can actually do about it — I mean we presumably were at the table when this trade agreement was drawn up, which is saying something about our influence. If we can actually act after Brexit, we can give things like state aid and assistance to companies that do still manufacture in the UK, hopefully, to potentially re-employee some of the skilled workers who lose their jobs because you can't do that when you're in the EU — its specifically outlawed. The other thing which we could do, which I think we definitely should is incentivize buying British. So where we got companies who are manufacturing here, we can help them to employ more people by incentivizing buying British.

    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK Automotive Industry Can Not Accept No-Deal Brexit - Trade Association
    Sputnik: Britain's Liam Fox has warned that the EU are threatening and undermining economic stability in Europe, through their hardline stance on Brexit. In light of recent events, can we expect the EU to budge before exit day on March 29th?

    Pete Durnell: I think the EU will go down to the wire without any doubt. They're going to play hardball because they know that there are plenty of people over here trying to undermine the process. I do think that if we do carry on and actually take it to the wire, which is unfortunately the way these things work, that they will actually budge. Essentially they're facing recession in Germany, a bit of a people's revolt in France (The Yellow Jackets), they have a credit crunch hitting Italy or Italy's banks, Eastern Europe is refusing to take Mrs. Merkel's migrants on the whole, Southern Europe is still struggling from a strong Euro… so the EU has never been weaker. I think a no deal Brexit would very much potentially be the straw that breaks the EU's back — they are desperate to avoid it just as much as we would like to avoid it. So absolutely, we should stay firm and basically take it to the wire because that is when the EU will budge unfortunately that's the way they work.

    Honda
    CC0
    Brexit Uncertainty Blamed for Reported Shutdown of UK Honda Factory in 2022
    Sputnik: After weeks of constant change, the option of a no-deal Brexit remains firmly on the table for Britain. Is it time for Theresa May and her government to consider the option of a WTO exit from the EU?

    Pete Durnell: I would hope they've been considering them for a long time and preparing — I suspect they haven't as much as they should have done. Remainers like to talk about taking no deal off the table and there's one reason for that predominantly, and they know that it is the only meaningful Brexit option left. If it's May's deal, it was effectively staying in until the EU wants to allow us to go so don't hold your breath and also they will extract a lot more concessions, fishing water rights etc. in order to actually get out of the customs union and the single market. Absolutely they should be looking at 'no deal', absolutely preparing for it and realize it will cost money but that money is going to be absolutely well spent because the cost of going into a terrible deal, like Mrs May's deal, is going to far outweigh any costs that we should spend level to prepare for a 'no deal'. Yes, we should be looking at a 'no deal'. Yes we should be preparing for it and spending money on it and it will be repaid 10 times over if we actually managed to get a good deal out of the EU instead of Theresa May's awful one.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    All Aboard the Brexit Express: New Party by No-Deal Multimillionaire Champion
    UK, Israel Sign Deal to Continue Trading After Brexit - Trade Department
    Mass Exodus: Over 12 Ministers Could Abandon Theresa May if Brexit Not Delayed
    UK Lawmakers Reject Amendment Calling on Gov't to Delay Brexit
    Tags:
    no-deal, Brexit, Honda, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Carnival of Venice: Best Moments
    Carnival of Venice: Parade on Canal
    Stand Pat
    Stand Pat
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse