Register
10:35 GMT +319 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    General view of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Moscow's Kremlin, Russia. File photo

    Two Rivals, One Bloc: Analyst on How Israel, Iran Will Work With Russia-Led EAEU

    © AP Photo / Maxim Shipenkov, pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    Israel, one of Washington's key allies in the Middle East, refused to impose anti-Russian sanctions and is seeking to sign a free trade agreement with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Israeli publicist Avigdor Eskin told Sputnik, explaining how Iran's plans to ink a similar pact with the bloc may affect Tel Aviv.

    Israel's free-trade agreement (FTA) with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is likely to become a focal point of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, scheduled for 21 February in Moscow, says Avigdor Eskin, sn Israeli publicist and political analyst.

    "Israel is one of the world leaders in the areas of high-tech, intelligence, military, agriculture and medicine. We can offer our partners in the Eurasian Economic Union best products," Eskin stressed.

    In April 2018 Tel Aviv resumed negotiations with Russia on free trade with the EAEU which initially started in October 2015, nine months after the bloc's official establishment on 1 January 2015. According to the Israeli publicist, this development "is very natural".

    "There are around million and a half Russian speaking Israelis today," Eskin pointed out. "Many of them are very successful in the areas of high-tech, science, arts. And they are very successful also in politics. For example, the current Knesset speaker, Yuli Edelstein, won the first place in the primaries of the Likud list for the next elections. He is a former resident of Moscow, former prisoner of Zion and his father is a Russian Orthodox priest until this very day in Kostroma area".

    Iranian people gather during a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Masoud Shahrestani/Tasnim News Agency
    Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians
    The political commentator highlighted that today ties between Russia and Israel are very strong.

    "Check, how many daily flights are between Moscow and Tel-Aviv," Eskin remarked. "Therefore this is only natural to strengthen and develop these ties. I also want to mention a great job on this matter of Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov".

    When asked whether the US had signalled displeasure over Tel Aviv's negotiations with the Russia-led bloc, the commentator stressed that "there has been no sign of any dissatisfaction from Washington so far".

    "We do not go to the agreement with any intention to undermine our relations with the friendliest [sic] Trump administration," Eskin noted. "However, unlike other US allies, we refused to join sanctions against Russia. Today Israel is much stronger and more independent state that our partners in Western Europe. We have our deep interests to further improve the relations with Russia".

    Unlikely Bedfellows: Iran is Also Seeking to Ink Free Trade Deal With EAEU

    On 12 February The Times of Israel drew attention to the fact that Iran is "incidentally" due to ink a free trade agreement with the bloc in the near future. On 17 May 2018 Tehran struck an interim deal enabling the formation of a free trade area between the EAEU and the Islamic Republic. It is expected that Tehran will strike a full-fledged free trade agreement with the union within next three years.

    Israelis shop before the Jewish holiday of Passover in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda food market.
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Dalziel
    Israeli Foreign Ministry Says Talks With EAEU on Free Trade Deal Moving Forward
    Here is the rub, according to the media outlet, as Tel Aviv is advocating the increase in pressure on the Islamic Republic — Israel's longstanding geopolitical rival in the region. "The State of Israel supports increasing the economic pressure on Iran so that it will change its behaviour," an unnamed Israeli official told the newspaper.

    Two questions then arise: First, whether Iran's participation in the EAEU endeavour could reduce the negative effect of sanctions imposed on Iran by Donald Trump's following Washington's pull-out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); second, whether all these could affect Tel Aviv's determination to sign the FTA with the bloc.

    "Israel is working on the framework which will put us in the position where some conflicts of interests may appear. This is being discussed," Eskin responded commenting on the matter.

    According to the Israeli publicist, Washington's unilateral sanctions "work perfectly". He noted that many European businesses had already fled Iran because of Trump's sanctions, despite the fact that the EU continues to adhere to the JCPOA.

    National flags of the Eurasian Economic Union Countries
    © Sputnik / Tabyldy Kadyrbekov
    New Opportunities Open Up as Eurasian Economic Union Strikes Trade Deals With Iran, China
    "There will be no substance to any deal with Iran now", he opined. "Hopefully, the picture will change soon and Iran will become a friend and a partner of Israel again".

    In the beginning of February 2019, the UK, Germany, France announced the creation of the INSTEX (Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to allow trade with Iran amid the US sanctions.

    However, as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif remarked on 17 February, the EU's current efforts are insufficient to maintain the JCPOA. "INSTEX falls short of commitments by the E3 [France, Germany, and Britain] to save the nuclear deal," Zarif stated at the Munich Security Conference.

    Meanwhile, international players are signalling their willingness to bolster ties with the EAEU. Vietnam signed a free trade agreement with the bloc in 2015. China inked a trade and economic cooperation agreement with the EAEU on 17 May 2018, while Iran, Egypt, Singapore, Israel and India are considering joining the union's economic initiatives in foreseeable future.

    In addition, on 14 November 2018, Tigran Sargsyan, the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi signed a memorandum of understanding between the EEC and ASEAN in Singapore.

    The EAEU is comprised of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia and is designed to encourage regional economic integration and ensure the free movement of goods, services, and capital between member states.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Czech PM Says V4 Talks in Israel Cancelled After Poland Refuses to Participate
    Polish PM Cancels Trip to Israel Over Netanyahu's Holocaust Remark - Reports
    Tehran Says Risk of War With Israel Great, Reportedly Summons Pakistan's Envoy
    Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians
    Rouhani Blames US, Israel For Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards - Reports
    Tags:
    Free Trade Agreement, free trade, trade, ASEAN, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Eurasian Economic Union, Vladimir Putin, India, Iran, Israel, Russia, Middle East, Singapore, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse