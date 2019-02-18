Register
22:49 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana, center, and Shamima Begum, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    'Shamima Begum is One of 400 Daesh Supporters Back in UK' - Anti-Terror Expert

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Richard C. Pendry, an ex-member of the Parachute Regiment and a management consultant in the field of counter-terrorism in high-threat environments, spoke about the prospect of Daesh* teen widow Shamima Begum returning from Syria to Britain in an interview with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: The Begum family lawyer told the Guardian newspaper that the birth of Shamima’s child increased the pressure on the British government to let her and her newborn son back to the UK. But will Home Secretary Sajid Javid permit that, given he previously stated he would not hesitate to block her return?

    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London
    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    UK Daesh Teen Is Like Shell-Shocked WWI Soldier, Lawyer Claims
    Richard C. Pendry: Shamima Begum is only one of the 400 — there's 400 other Islamic State supporters that are now back in the UK. She's just an addition to this. We need to be looking at that, and not get fixated on this one actual situation with her. The other aspect of this is that she needs to be investigated by the Syrian authorities and the Kurdish authorities, before she leaves that country, to find out what parts she played in any of the massacres, and any other laws that she's broken within Syria and Iraq. When you look at it, we don't know for definite, but was she responsible for having slaves in her household? Did she own slaves? Now this is a completely crazy question that we're asking in the 21st century, but this issue of slavery that occurred under Islamic State rule really hasn't been addressed properly.

    Sputnik: US President Donald Trump has called for other Western countries to accept back Daesh terrorists. Shamima told Sky News that intelligence agencies have no evidence against her doing anything dangerous within the terrorist organisation. So if the jihadi bride was accepted back in the UK and put on trial, should she be jailed for choosing to join the terrorist group?

    Richard C. Pendry: If she has broken the law, she is accountable for her actions. As we all are. Now, she is saying that she's a victim in all this. I don't understand that at all. Regarding President Trump actually calling for the other countries to take back their foreign fighters — again, I would reiterate that those crimes of those foreign fighters need to be dealt with in Syria and Iraq. I'm back and forth to Iraq and Syria quite often, I was there last month. I know they're doing a good job at the moment in sorting out these Islamic State people. They really are. It might not be to the way that we do it in the West, but they are very effective: the Syrians must have a chance, first of all, to actually try these people in their own country. What's the precedent that we would set here? That you can go off, you can do whatever you want to do, and then the country will get you back. No. Let them be tried for the crimes that they committed in Syria. After that, they can then be returned to the UK, where they can be tried again, if they've broken any laws. This is a normal jurisprudence, this is what normally happens.

    READ MORE: UK Daesh Teen's Beheading Comments Outs Her as 'Salafist Bigot' — Ex- MEP

    Sputnik: President Trump also wrote that the Caliphate is ready to fall, and that if European countries do not repatriate their jihadists, the alternative is that US forces will be forced to release them.  Nonetheless, Trump administration officials seem to be aware of the danger linked to such move, and fear that these individuals might put European countries at risk, if fighters are not brought to justice. So why would they enable the President to threaten to set free these people? 

    Richard C. Pendry: Can anybody really control Trump? He says what he wants to say. I think that Trump is headline-grabbing. It's a hollow threat. I really don't believe that the Syrians and the Kurds are going to allow those people out on the streets; after the horrendous crimes that they've committed, they would not do that. When I was in Erbil, last month, I was talking to a number of Kurdish security people who were saying that they've got a process in place for trying: they get tried in Baghdad, and they serve the sentences in Baghdad. So they will not turn them out. I can guarantee you that.

    The views expressed by Dr. Whittaker are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Daesh* (ISIS/Islamic state/ISIS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia 

    Tags:
    Trump administration, Donald Trump, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Open Audition for the Miss Russia 2019 Beauty Contest in Moscow's Afimall City
    Looking for Stunners? Watch Them at Miss Russia 2019 Audition in Moscow
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse