Register
09:25 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana, center, and Shamima Begum, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    UK Daesh Teen's Beheading Comments Outs Her as 'Salafist Bigot' - Ex- MEP

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The case of Shamima Begum, a UK teen who fled to Syria to marry a Daesh* fighter, has triggered controversy over security concerns in Britain as reports emerged saying that the 19-year old is seeking to return home after spending four years with militants in Syria.

    Sputnik has discussed the security concerns related to Jihadi returnees from Syria in the UK, as well as the case of Shamima Begum, with Nick Griffin, a former member of the European Parliament.

    Sputnik: The head of MI6 has warned that Britons returning from Syria are "potentially very dangerous". How likely is it that the pregnant woman will be allowed to return to Britain?

    Nick Griffin: This woman's own interview comments, in which she made it clear that she regarded the beheading of defenceless prisoners of war, marks her out as an unrepentant Salafist bigot. As such she — and any children she raises — will always pose a clear and serious danger to decent people everywhere. Despite that, however, it is inevitable that — after a little face-saving verbal opposition from the home secretary — she will be allowed back into Britain by a government and legal elite that have long lost the convictions and will to stand up for genuine British interests. 

    READ MORE: UK Justice Secretary Warns of 'Dangers' Amid Reports of Daesh Bride Return

    Sputnik: Some politicians have said that she is unsuitable to return to the country. If she does return, what future awaits her in Britain?

    British teenage girls Shamima Begun, Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana (L-R) walk through security at Gatwick airport before they boarded a flight to Turkey on February 17, 2015
    © REUTERS / Metropolitan Police
    British Teen Who Left Home to Join Daesh Believed Killed in Airstrike
    She will be immediately given a fully refurbished flat at taxpayers' expense, plus all benefits. She will be interviewed by respectful police and social workers and may be given a token supervision order. The most serious sanction she really risks in Soft Touch Britain is to have her access to the Internet restricted. 

    Sputnik: The MI6 chief has warned that Daesh’s downfall could result in al-Qaeda’s resurgence. With the current stance the UK’s intelligence services have on operations in Syria and the stance they have on returning jihadists, what consequences can this have on the country?

    Sputnik: Given that the UK's official position for some 7 years has been to provide aid and propaganda support for "moderate Islamic rebels" who are allied to al-Qaeda (using the label al-Nusra in Syria) it seems a little strange for MI6 to start worrying about that at this stage!  But, of course, he is right. The destruction of Daesh (primarily by Syria, Russia and Hezbollah, with, to be fair, a contribution by the Kurds) does indeed mean that al-Qaeda is once again going to recruit and grow. Which means that innocent people in Britain, America and Western Europe will be at added risk of terrorist atrocities in classic "blowback" as a result of the ruling elite's wicked policy of trying to use Wahhabi fanatics as weapons of globalist foreign policy in places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and the Philippines. 

    * Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Salafists, Shamima Begum, United Kingdom

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse