Register
05:04 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon logo

    Amazon Pull Out From New York the Result of Community Activism

    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Gabi Silva, an organizer with Damayan and the Scamazon Coalition, told Sputnik that backlash over Amazon's plans to establish its second headquarters in the Big Apple was a result of the "resurgent left."

    "We had the good fortune of working with this incredible coalition made up of Queens organizations who were very clear that there was no version of this deal that would convince us to allow Amazon to come to New York City," Silva told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    ​"[It's] incredibly powerful, and I think it's very clear that the people were strong in their politics, strong in their opposition… there's a lot of promise to continue building, which we need, because the fight isn't over."

    Amazon announced on Thursday that it was ditching its plans to set up shop in the city, saying in a statement that "a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City."

    "We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the US and Canada," it added.

    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Amazon to Reconsider Moving Its HQ to New York Due to Local Opposition - Reports

    Silva, a resident of Queens, told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that locals were bothered by the deal from the time it was announced. "There was outrage that this deal was trying to be imposed on us without any sort of input or involvement from the community, and it was really just like a show among local politicians," she said.

    With billions having been put up as an incentive for Amazon, it's clear that the Empire State has enough funds to help tackle issues like homelessness and others related to poverty. From the start of the Amazon deal, Silva told Kiriakou that community organizers made their voices heard in wanting to ensure that the community was being invested in.

    "Queens saw the highest rent increase last year in the entire country," Silva said. "We called for an end to union busting."

    "It was much bigger than just keeping Amazon out. Having a plan and vision and calling for accountability from the city to make sure they're investing in us in the ways that we want… calling for the things that we've long needed."

    The Amazon deal was expected to provide $30 billion in tax revenues in exchange for nearly $3 billion in promised tax breaks. Amazon chose the Long Island City section of Queens as the site of its second headquarters in November 2018.

    Related:

    Austrian Antitrust Authorities Launch Investigation Into Amazon – Reports
    Amazon's Alexa Turns Teacher for School Kids in Indian Village - Report
    Indian Man Dupes Amazon of $45,000 by Claiming Refunds for 'Empty' Parcels
    'Better Than Most Marriages': Twitter Meltdown Over Amazon CEO Bezos' Divorce
    World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years
    Tags:
    Amazon, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse