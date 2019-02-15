Register
17:22 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alstom, a French company, was due to merge its railway business with the German giant Siemens, until the EU's anti-trust chief vetoed the deal in February 2019

    Why Signalling Was 'Stumbling Block' Stopping Merger of European Rail Companies

    © AFP 2018 /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Last week the EU's powerful anti-trust sheriff, Margrethe Vestager, vetoed the merger of the railway businesses of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom. Sputnik spoke to Nick Kingsley, managing editor of the Railway Gazette, about the consequences of the move.

    The merger, announced in 2017, would have created an "Airbus for the railways" to face down a formidable Chinese rival, CCRC.

    The deal, announced in 2017, had been hailed by the French and German governments as the best way to combat the Chinese and France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacted angrily to Ms. Vestager's decision, saying it "served China's economic interests."

    Nick Kingsley, managing editor of the Railway Gazette, said it appeared Alstom and Siemens would not appeal against the decision.

    "Siemens had already implied that it would look at other options for the future of its mobility business should the Commission reject the merger," Mr. Kingsley told Sputnik.

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) on a visit to Alstom's main factory in Belfort, eastern France
    © AFP 2018 /
    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) on a visit to Alstom's main factory in Belfort, eastern France

    ​"Without sufficient remedies, this merger would have resulted in higher prices for the signalling systems that keep passengers safe and for the next generations of very high-speed trains," Vestager said, when explaining her reasons for rejecting the merger.

    "Vestager is on solid ground here. Competition regulators from several countries including the UK and Australia let it be known that the merger would have serious implications for competition in signalling equipment, which is some of the most high value technology in the rail sector. Siemens also acquired Invensys, another large signalling supplier, in 2013, so I'm not surprised this was the stumbling block," Mr. Kingsley told Sputnik.

    So how will the two companies react?

    "I could imagine Siemens divesting the actual manufacture of trains to focus instead on signalling and related digital technology," Mr. Kingsley told Sputnik.

    ​He said China's two state- run rolling stock companies, China Northern and China Southern, merged a few years ago to create CRRC, which was now the world's largest train builder.

    They built locomotives mainly for the domestic Chinese market but Mr. Kingsley said companies like Alstom and Siemens have long feared CRRC would "eventually flex its muscles overseas."

    ​"In the past five years, CRRC has won several contracts to produce trains for the US passenger rail and mass transit sector, and is setting up a couple of local assembly plants in the US. However, it has not entered the European market to any meaningful degree. The most successful and fastest growing companies in rolling stock supply are arguably the Swiss firm Stadler and CAF of Spain, and there is an argument that those two have made hay while the traditional 'big three' of Alstom, Siemens and Bombardier have been busy talking up the Chinese threat," Mr. Kingsley told Sputnik.

    "The geopoliticial concerns of the Trump administration about China will make it harder for CRRC to succeed in the US, while their relative lack of experience in complex technology like signalling means they won't be winning huge orders in Europe in the very near future. Where the European suppliers may have a point is in ‘third country' orders — Chinese funded infrastructure projects are common in Africa and parts of Asia, and contracts for trains that might once have been open to western bidders are now often won by China," Mr. Kingsley told Sputnik.

    He said he thought Mr Le Maire was "exaggerating" how important the decision was for the Chinese but said it was "not impossible that he will be vindicated longer term."

    A hydrogen-powered train, built by Alstom, at Leipzig station in Germany
    © AFP 2018 /
    A hydrogen-powered train, built by Alstom, at Leipzig station in Germany

    Mr Kingsley said Alstom and Siemens had both been shortlisted for the rolling stock contracts for Britain's upcoming HS2 route, while CRRC had not.

    "Alstom has been winning orders recently from France (obviously) and the US for its next generation high speed train design, while Siemens has a very strong track record in the UK and must be a strong contender for HS2," Mr Kingsley told Sputnik.

    ​He said governments were increasingly unwilling to take major construction projects forward in the current climate, as was shown by this week's decision to  scale back a $77 billion high speed rail project in California.

    "Most high speed projects that survive will be part funded through overseas aid, making China a strong contender. Japan also works this way, and Shinkansen technology is stipulated for the first dedicated high speed line in India, which will link Mumbai with Ahmedabad," Mr Kingsley told Sputnik, who said China may also fund routes in Asia as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    European Commission Blocks Merger Deal Between Alstom and Siemens
    French Min. on Alstom-Siemens Merger Difficulties: EU Competition Rules Absurd
    Siemens Inks Deal With Novatek to Supply Gas Compressors for Arctic LNG 2 Plant
    Siemens CEO Refuses to Attend Riyadh Forum Over Journalist Khashoggi's Death
    Tags:
    high speed, rolling stock, trains, merger, Alstom, European Commission, Siemens, Bruno Le Maire, Margrethe Vestager, Germany, China, France

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse