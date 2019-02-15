Register
05:26 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018

    Claims From BBC Producer on Syrian Chemical Attack Spark False Flag Concerns

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30

    A "proper, international, transparent investigation" is needed in order to get to the bottom of what's actually been happening in war-torn Syria since the armed conflict first broke out in 2011, Piers Robinson, chairman of the Politics, Society and Political Journalism Department at the University of Sheffield, told Sputnik.

    Riam Dalati, a producer for BBC Syria, recently tweeted that after six months of conducting an investigation, he's concluded that the footage of people being treated at a hospital following an alleged chemical attack in Douma was staged.

    The recordings mentioned by Dalati were initially published by the White Helmets group in early April 2018 and showed both adults and children receiving treatment after the alleged chemical attack.

    ​However, doubts regarding the incident have been bubbling for quite some time, Robinson told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday.

    "Since the events of Douma in April 2018, there have been a series of questions raised by myself and others, many others in fact, regarding what actually happened in Douma," Robinson told host Brian Becker.

    "And the persisting question really is whether or not this was a false flag event, which was carried out by opposition groups… in order to pull in a Western intervention, or whether it was an attack carried out by the Syrian government, as is alleged by Britain, France and America."

    The Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has condemned any use of chemical weapons, referring specifically to the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission findings
    © AP Photo / Alfonso Perez
    OPCW Found No Trace of Nerve Agents in Syria's Douma - Preliminary Report

    American reporter Pearson Sharp previously revealed that during his travels to the Rif Dimashq governorate, none of the locals were able to recall such an attack in nearby Douma.

    "We just randomly went up to different people — nobody came up to us — and interviewed probably 30 to 40 people. Consistently, not one person in the town said they heard anything about an attack," Pearson revealed in a report at the time.

    Reflecting on reports on Syria, Robinson told Becker that journalism by James Harkin, Dalati and Sharp demonstrates the need for an investigation to be conducted.

    "Obviously, Riam Dalati is apparently saying that an attack occurred, although what he means by that is unclear at this point in time — we need to hear more from him on that — but… if everyone concedes that there's been staging going on of anything in relation to Douma, then it starts to beg more and more questions about how far that staging and manipulation goes," he said.

    The city of Douma near Damascus has been liberated from militants
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Chemical Attack in Syria's Douma an 'Amateur Theater' - Czech Politician

    "We really need to consider very boldy and frankly the possibility of false flags having been occured in Syria, and we need a proper investigation… a proper, international, transparent investigation into what has been going on in Syria."

    Following his tweets, Dalati made his account private, and the BBC has yet to release a statement on his remarks. Russia recently responded to the revelations by noting that it proves the "theater of absurd" in Western media's coverage of the events in Syria.

    Related:

    Russian Military Demines Syria's Al-Naseriyah, South Douma
    Equipment in Syria’s Douma Chemical Lab Made in EU, N America - Russian MoD
    Chemical Attack in Syria's Douma an 'Amateur Theater' - Czech Politician
    Mine Clearance in Syria’s Douma to Last for Months, Russian Military Says
    Syria's Douma to Get Massive Humanitarian Assistance - Internal Trade Minister
    Tags:
    Investigation, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse