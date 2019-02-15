Possible US Military Action Toward Venezuela Gravely Violates Intl Law - Analyst

Maria Zakharova condemned what she branded as the US' highly confrontational behavior in Venezuela. She said that all means of informational and psychological pressure were being used; from manipulation and provocative media speculations to direct blackmailing and incitement to hatred. She said that the US was specifically targeting the armed forces to encourage mutiny.
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman continued by saying, given US policy towards Venezuela, it now has not moral right whatsoever to lecture any other country on democratic values.
Sputnik has discussed the issue with political analyst Victor Olevich.
Sputnik: How much support would the US have if it did indeed intervene militarily in Venezuela?
The recognition by Washington by the Trump administration of Juan Guaido as President of Venezuela is a clear violation of international law and much of the international community does not support Washington's approach and of course does not recognize Juan Guaidoas the leader of Venezuela.
In fact it is only Washington's closest allies that are taking action in support of Juan Guaido and are taking steps that egregiously violate international law.
Sputnik: What do you think we can expect from Ellliot Abrams, the US envoy to Venezuela?
Elliot Abrams is known for his involvement in the Iran contra affair in the 1980s and he was convicted of lying to Congress in the Iran contra affair and then he was pardoned by President Bush.
He was involved in a number of US covert actions in Central America and his reputation fits quite well with the new coup that the United States is promoting today in Caracas.
Sputnik: What could the wider consequences be of US military intervention in Venezuela?
Of course if American Special Forces or elements of American special forces are involved in military action in Venezuela of course that also seriously will degrade the situation in that country and it will be another serious violation of international law.
