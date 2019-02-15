Register
03:52 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Activists rally against US intervention in Venezuela outside White House on January 26, 2019 in Washington, DC.

    Possible US Military Action Toward Venezuela Gravely Violates Intl Law - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (262)
    0 70

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova today warned that the US could be preparing for military intervention in Venezuela using the pretext of humanitarian aid. She said the United States has been known to do this before and suggested that Colombia could be involved in orchestrating such an operation.

    Maria Zakharova condemned what she branded as the US' highly confrontational behavior in Venezuela. She said that all means of informational and psychological pressure were being used; from manipulation and provocative media speculations to direct blackmailing and incitement to hatred. She said that the US was specifically targeting the armed forces to encourage mutiny.

    The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman continued by saying, given US policy towards Venezuela, it now has not moral right whatsoever to lecture any other country on democratic values.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with political analyst Victor Olevich.

    Sputnik: How much support would the US have if it did indeed intervene militarily in Venezuela?

    Humanitarian aid for Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez
    US to Increase Efforts to Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams
    Victor Olevich: The approach that Washington has taken in the last several months towards Venezuela and the political crisis in Caracas goes far beyond that which is allowed by international law.

    The recognition by Washington by the Trump administration of Juan Guaido as President of Venezuela is a clear violation of international law and much of the international community does not support Washington's approach and of course does not recognize Juan Guaidoas the leader of Venezuela.

    In fact it is only Washington's closest allies that are taking action in support of Juan Guaido and are taking steps that egregiously violate international law.

    Sputnik: What do you think we can expect from Ellliot Abrams, the US envoy to Venezuela?

    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    US Special Envoy Claims Ending Venezuela Crisis Necessitates Maduro's Resignation
    Victor Olevich: The appointment of Elliot Abrams as coordinator of US policy to Venezuela speaks loud and clear of Washington's intentions when it comes to Venezuela.

    Elliot Abrams is known for his involvement in the Iran contra affair in the 1980s and he was convicted of lying to Congress in the Iran contra affair and then he was pardoned by President Bush.

    He was involved in a number of US covert actions in Central America and his reputation fits quite well with the new coup that the United States is promoting today in Caracas.

    Sputnik: What could the wider consequences be of US military intervention in Venezuela?

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    How to Justify Attempted Coup D’état in Venezuela Using Fake News? Directions from Pompeo
    Victor Olevich: So if the US takes military action against Venezuela of course it will seriously complicate the situation in South America and in Latin America in general.

    Of course if American Special Forces or elements of American special forces are involved in military action in Venezuela of course that also seriously will degrade the situation in that country and it will be another serious violation of international law.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Victor Olevich and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (262)

    Related:

    US to Increase Efforts to Bring Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Special Envoy
    Guaido’s Envoy Says Opposition Needs No Arms, Military Involvement in Venezuela
    US Special Envoy Says Ending Venezuela Crisis Necessitates Maduro's Resignation
    US Firm Still Works in Venezuela Despite Illegal Arms Shipment Allegation
    How to Justify Attempted Coup d'Etat in Venezuela Using Fake News?
    Tags:
    international law, violation, intervention, Victor Olevich, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse