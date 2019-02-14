'May's Goal is to Create a Base in Pacific Ocean to Counter China' - Prof

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday rolled back Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson’s comments on sending the HMS Queen Elizabeth to the South China Sea. Sputnik discussed the development with Dr Zalmay Gulzad, professor at the Political Science Department at Harold Washington College in Chicago.

Sputnik: In your view, what does Theresa May's reversal on the statements made by Gavin Williamson regarding sending the HMS Queen Elizabeth to the South China Sea? What does that mean for the Department of Defence and Williamson's policies, if not Williamson's reputation?

Dr Zalmay Gulzad: Well, you have to understand that Theresa May is in big trouble, she has no control whatsoever after the problems with pulling out of the European Union; most of her ideas are not approved by the Parliament and there's chaos within the British government and not only in the British government, but in all of Europe.

If you look at Germany, if you look at Italy, if you look at France: there's a chaos in Europe and Theresa May is in trouble because she wants to be in control and she wants to send that ship, the [HMS] Queen [Elizabeth] and the purpose is really to control the Chinese movement and most probably their goal is to create a base in the Pacific Ocean which would be supporting the Australian Navy, as well as New Zealand, and most probably they will create some base against China in Singapore and that area. Because Theresa May's government is very weak, therefore, you don't hear one voice from the government, because of the weaknesses and chaos within the British government totally.

Sputnik: If London were to send the Queen Elizabeth, and they're playing to do so in 2021, that's what was stipulated by Theresa May, and she also said that it would be the prime minister that will determine the route and the locations, what would that mean and is this all part of a bigger vision of what Britain will be post-Brexit?

Dr Zalmay Gulzad: Britain is pushing their way, Britain was never loyal to their European partners, they always took side with the United States. They were part of Europe, but yet they were saying: "We're part of Europe, but we are not part of Europe", and every political action throughout history, they took side with the United States. If you look at the invasion of Iraq, and the Gulf War, they took side with the United States.

Britain right now is in chaos and they're not good partners with the Europeans and, therefore, they're leaving Europe, but they're thinking the same way as the United States.

The United States and England are thinking about the alliance between Russia and China right now, and they're moving on China, because they're very nervous about the Chinese movement in the Pacific Ocean. Therefore they're thinking to send that ship there and have a permanent base to counter the Chinese movement in that area.

Dr Zalmay Gulzad: Well the United States and England are very nervous about China because China is the second economy in the world. England needs China because of trade, so they need the Chinese to invest in England, so therefore they're using a carrot and stick in that part of the world against China in the Pacific Ocean.

Sputnik: How important is China really to the country's economy, especially post-Brexit?

Dr Zalmay Gulzad: It is important because, as I say, it's the second largest economy — China. The idea that the United States wants the Chinese to devaluate their currency, because they're doing very well economically, and the British, since they're losing the European trade, they need to substitute with China to invest in England, because as they're pulling out of Europe, England has more problems, because soon they will not be able to do that much business with them. So, therefore, they need the Chinese to substitute that.

