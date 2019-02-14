Register
18:25 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag

    How to Justify Attempted Coup d'Etat in Venezuela Using Fake News?

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    From the invention of photography and film to the present day, each major historical event has been preserved in the collective consciousness of mankind by one or several symbolic images.

    During the Second World War, US soldiers raised their flag over Iwo Jima. The Vietnam War was memorialised through a photo of an execution in Saigon, and then a photo of a helicopter taking American diplomats out of the city. As for the crackdown in Tiananmen Square, which occurred 30 years ago, people remember only the image of a man in a white shirt standing in front of armoured vehicles.

    • South Vietnamese General Nguyen Ngoc Loan, chief of the National Police, fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem (also known as Bay Lop) on a Saigon street, Feb. 1, 1968, early in the Tet Offensive
      South Vietnamese General Nguyen Ngoc Loan, chief of the National Police, fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem (also known as Bay Lop) on a Saigon street, Feb. 1, 1968, early in the Tet Offensive
      © AP Photo / Eddie Adams
    • Tank Man blocks a column of Type 59 tanks heading east on Beijing's Chang'an Boulevard (Avenue of Eternal Peace) near Tiananmen Square during the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. This photo was taken from the sixth floor of the Beijing Hotel, about half a mile away, through a 400 mm lens. The name and fate of the man is unknown
      "Tank Man" blocks a column of Type 59 tanks heading east on Beijing's Chang'an Boulevard (Avenue of Eternal Peace) near Tiananmen Square during the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989. This photo was taken from the sixth floor of the Beijing Hotel, about half a mile away, through a 400 mm lens. The name and fate of the man is unknown
      © AP Photo/ Jeff Widener
    1 / 2
    © AP Photo / Eddie Adams
    South Vietnamese General Nguyen Ngoc Loan, chief of the National Police, fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem (also known as Bay Lop) on a Saigon street, Feb. 1, 1968, early in the Tet Offensive

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Opposition, US Backers Hoped to Unseat Maduro in 24 Hours — Reports

    Opposition supporters gather to rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to honor Youth Day in Cucuta, Colombia February 12, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Arming Venezuelan Opposition Would Be 'Terrible Idea' - Special Envoy Abrams
    The current attempt to overthrow the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela shows that almost all Western media outlets have unanimously decided what image should be remembered forever — the bridge over the Colombian-Venezuelan border where humanitarian aid could have entered if the Venezuelan government hadn't decided to "block" it. For some people, the bridge has become the symbol of Maduro's decision to let his people go hungry for the sole purpose of staying in power.

    ​It should first be noted that this bridge hasn't been used since 2015 and that is the responsibility of Colombia as well, meaning Maduro hasn't blocked the supply.

    Secondly, who are the people wanting to cross the border to "help the Venezuelan people"? Of course, it's not the United Nations or the Red Cross who condemned Washington's unilateral decision to send humanitarian aid without the consent of the legitimate Government of Venezuela. The humanitarian mission has been organised by the Colombian Government in collaboration with the US Embassy in Bogota and USAID (US Agency for International Development).

    What cannot be seen in the photo? The photograph, for example, doesn't show that the Venezuelan government has been receiving humanitarian aid from the UN through legal channels for months.

    READ MORE: Russia Suspects Venezuela Coup by Military Means Becoming US Priority

    Nor can we see that US humanitarian aid, which is about $20 million, is nothing compared to the losses caused by sanctions introduced by Washington. According to data from the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Centre (Celag), the damage to the Venezuelan economy is estimated in the billions of dollars. It's expected to continue growing at enormous speeds as the country's economy is totally dependent on oil sales.

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks with students in Caracas, Venezuela February 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Venezuelan Opposition Appoints Board for CITGO - Guaido’s US-Based Embassy
    This means that while the United States threatens to cause a severe famine in the country by destroying its only source of income, the international media present Maduro as a person who refuses to import medicines and food.

    Whatever the point of view of the president of Venezuela, a sovereign state has the right to control its borders, especially when neighbouring states are openly talking about a possible military intervention. This is particularly true when information comes up that a few days ago a supply of illegal weapons to Venezuela had been discovered.

    Thus, behind the symbolic photo of the bridge on the Colombian-Venezuelan border there is another important message: forget the sovereignty of the state. Your borders must be closed only when migrants and refugees want to leave your country, but they must be open to capital and so-called "humanitarian aid".

    By Aris Chatzistefanou, Greek director, journalist, founder of Info-War

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Venezuelan Opposition Appoints Board for CITGO - Guaido’s US-Based Embassy
    US Congress Would Not Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Official
    Maduro Warns Against 'Robbing Venezuela of Gold' Amid Bank of England Dispute
    Tags:
    military intervention, news, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Iron Chef a la Pyongyang: North Korea Holds Cooking Contest
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse