Without Negotiated Alterations to Backstop Brexit Deal is Off the Table – Expert

Sputnik: Will Theresa May's pressure tactic help get her Brexit deal through parliament?
Graham Eardley: First of all, Theresa May's got to negotiate on the backstop, and the EU look unwilling to negotiate. Without the negotiated alterations to the backstop, then the deal is off the table.
Sputnik: Could there be any alternatives to either the Prime Minister's Brexit deal or reverting to WTO rules?
I know that the ERG have spoken to the government whips, and have requested that any prospective no deal be taken off the table, would not meet with their approval to put it mildly.
