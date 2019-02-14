Without Negotiated Alterations to Backstop Brexit Deal is Off the Table – Expert

Speculation has arisen that British Prime Minister Theresa May will manoeuvre the final vote on her much maligned Brexit deal to within a week of the date that the UK is set to depart the EU. Is this just a cynical ploy to remain in power? Sputnik spoke with political commentator Graham Eardley for more.

Sputnik: Will Theresa May's pressure tactic help get her Brexit deal through parliament?

Graham Eardley: First of all, Theresa May's got to negotiate on the backstop, and the EU look unwilling to negotiate. Without the negotiated alterations to the backstop, then the deal is off the table.

Sputnik: Could there be any alternatives to either the Prime Minister's Brexit deal or reverting to WTO rules?

It's never too late until the last day really, but what alternatives they would be I don't know. I know that the European research group talk about the amended backstop delay would swallow the thirty nine billion pounds, but as I said. It all depends on Mrs May's negotiations in Europe.

I know that the ERG have spoken to the government whips, and have requested that any prospective no deal be taken off the table, would not meet with their approval to put it mildly.

