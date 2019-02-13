Register
00:06 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gold bars

    Italian Eurosceptics Fear Losing National Control Over Gold Reserves - Economist

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Bezrukih
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    191

    Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also heads the right-wing Lega Party, has called for taking control of Italy's gold reserves away from the country's central bank. Sputnik has discussed the possible reasons behind the proposal and its prospects with Andrea Trunzo, an economist based in the UK.

    Sputnik: What is behind Matteo Salvini's call to remove Italy's gold reserves from Brussels?

    Andrea Trunzo: There are a couple of possible interpretations. The first is that Salvini is voicing the concerns of some of his MPs, those eurosceptics that are trying to prevent a situation where any sort of residual national control over the gold reserves may be lost in the future.

    The second is that this debate on the gold reserves is actually part of a broader and more domestic debate on the role of Bank of Italy, which — reportedly — they perceive as unaccountable, ineffective and having a questionable status.

    READ MORE: Italy Deputy PM Wants to Take Gold Reserves Away From Brussels-Led Central Bank

    Sputnik: Is this possible?

    Andrea Trunzo: It is possible but it's difficult. Italian Constitution says nothing about central bank and gold reserves. That can potentially help the coalition because Parliament can take action without dealing with a constraint at Constitutional level. For instance, Member of Parliament Claudio Borghi has recently introduced a bill providing an interpretation of the existing law and stating that gold reserves are State property. Nevertheless, EU Law can be an obstacle and, as usual, it's a matter of interpretation. Article 127 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU states that it's the ESCB — European System of Central Banks — holding and managing the "official foreign reserves of the Member States". Some articles in the Statute of the ECSB/ECB can be relevant as well. In other words, the EU can potentially challenge certain decisions at national level.

    READ MORE: Italian Government Plans to Use Gold Reserves to Avoid Tax Hike — Reports

    Sputnik: What is the reaction from Brussels likely to be?

    Andrea Trunzo: They will probably try to maintain the status quo. Frequently, the approach in Brussels is to support actions in favour of transfers of powers to the EU. Nevertheless, ESCB can't set an ad hoc policy for Italy and any attempt to take additional control over gold reserves in the EU can potentially cause a backlash in other EU countries, especially in Germany. I doubt they want to challenge the political authority of Germany, therefore I don't expect any major response.

    Gold bars
    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Bezrukih
    Bank of England Refusal to Return Gold to Venezuela 'Red Flag Warning for Others' - Expert
    Sputnik:  What's your take on the report by La Stampa that the Italian government could be trying to use this gold to fund additional government spending? What could the consequences of that for the country's economy?

    Andrea Trunzo: It's an interesting interpretation and I wouldn't rule out that some members of the coalition may potentially support such a policy. Nevertheless, the evidence is very limited. Furthermore, it's worth to remember that, in the past, that kindof proposals came from members of the current opposition.
    Assuming the Italian coalition is both allowed and willing to use the gold reserves, they may use them to fund some sort of one-off or short-term policy, or they may allocate them to policies delivering long term benefits, e.g. investing in infrastructure and education. There is no evidence that the second scenario can't potentially be positive for the economy.

    Sputnik: Italy has over 24 hundred tons of gold and is the world's third-largest holder of gold. How do Italians benefit from this?

    Andrea Trunzo: Many Italians can argue that there are no direct, tangible benefits in everyday life but, effectively, gold is one of the assets, one of the tools that the country has to preserve its stability.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Venezuela Has Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It - Kremlin
    Venezuela Must Send Its Gold to Friendly Nations – Turkish Politician
    Italian Government Plans to Use Gold Reserves to Avoid Tax Hike - Reports
    Tags:
    central banking, gold, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse