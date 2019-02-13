Register
00:07 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament

    'Brexit Party' Needed: Britons Lost Interest in UK Lawmakers - Commentator

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As the clock ticks down to exit day, Theresa May has told MPs to "hold our nerve" to force the EU to renegotiate a critical element of her Brexit deal. The EU has ruled out any changes to the divorce deal agreed in November but has hinted it could change the non-binding political declaration on the UK's future relationship with the bloc.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Political Commentator Bob Lister.

    Sputnik: Are there legitimate fears that Theresa May’s renegotiated deal could push movements to cancel Brexit or create a Brexit in name only?

    Bob Lister: I think that there is so much of a lobby now; I mean task calling all Brexitiers to go to hell has really antagonized more to vote leave and this new Brexit parties has had 50,000 people join in a few hours following its launch.

    We're funding many EU countries, Malta for example, asking Barnier to be more flexible and the German industrialists worry no deal could cost 150,000 jobs in Germany in the car industry.

    The problem is not May. It's Barnier, who is being just very difficult. It's a sorry mess I'm afraid I don't know where it's going to go. I don't see a problem with working on the WTO rules to be honest you know most people don't see it as a problem the Port of Dover and the Port of Calais don't see it as a problem. So what's the issue?

    Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / Free Images / Time Is Running Out For Brexit
    Brexit Timeline: Here Is What You Need to Know
    Sputnik: On the subject of a no deal, it’s an option that's been discussed a lot amongst the British population with recent polling still showing that a No Deal Brexit is the preferred choice of exit for the UK… with this in mind,  is a no deal an option that should that be considered by the government?

    Bob Lister:  It should have been considered two years ago and it should have been planned for two years ago and that's the trouble, because May appointed Olly Robbins who's been a euro fanatic and we've had all the civil servants working against the country not accepting that we were actually going to leave and we're actually promising a no-deal if we didn't get the deal we wanted — they've been the problem to be honest.

    You know it's all the people like Heseltine who receives 90,000 a year in farming grants from the EU and the Kinnocks who received a huge pension, all these people sniping May and the Brexit campaign have caused us to get a worst deal then we should have got.

    If they had all unified and worked together, we would have got a much better deal from the EU than we've currently got.

    Sputnik: You mentioned earlier the new Brexit party, do you think this will have much influence in actually controlling the Brexit debate? Do you think this party will help give an outcome the British people really want in terms of Brexit?

    Bob Lister: I think so. Nigel's got Stephen Wolfe who I think very highly of as well on the team… yeah I think it could make a difference.

    The scene of a suspected car bomb is seen in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, 20 January , 2019
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Tony Blair Warns No Deal Brexit Would Be 'Very Dangerous' for N Ireland's Peace Process
    It certainly put pressure on May and cause her to think again but you know the more people to join the Brexit party the better.

    It is fairly clear now a lot of people have left the Labour Party because a lot of Labour seats voted leave and clearly Starmer and the others are working against the leave populace so you know people are looking for new home basically, a new political home, I'm not sure that the Brexit party is the right name but because the concept is there.

    We need a third party really, I mean the Lib Dems have done nothing for years; Labour and the Conservatives… people have lost interest in them not sticking to their manifestos so we need a new policy.

    Whether you call it the Brexit party or you call it you know the new social party or whatever you call it, we do need another policy.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Bob Lister and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Brexit Ultimatum: UK Lawmakers Urge Theresa May to Pass EU Deal in 30 Days
    Brexit Timeline: Here Is What You Need to Know
    Theresa May Giving Speech in Parl't Ahead of Brexit Deal Debate
    China and the UK Will Sit to Sign Trade Deal Soon After Brexit – Scholar
    UK, Switzerland Sign Agreement on Post-Brexit Non-Tariff Trading
    Tags:
    Brexit shambles, lawmakers, policy, Brexit, Bob Lister, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse