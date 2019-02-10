Register
23:52 GMT +310 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this handout photo released by the Miraflores Presidential Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro flashes a V for Victory hand gesture after arriving at the Fort Tiuna military base in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

    US Actions in Venezuela are About Controlling Region, Not Just Its Oil – Prof

    © AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 100

    International divisions over the crisis in Venezuela continue to deepen, with the US planning to support a UN Security Council resolution calling for fresh elections in the country. Russia has prepared a separate resolution supporting the current government. Speaking to Sputnik, Venezuela expert Sebastian Tapia outlined the situation on the ground.

    Sputnik: In your view, how justified are the negotiations conducted by Washington? Are they likely to be successful do you think?

    Sebastian Tapia: If you mean the negotiations between Washington and part of the military in Venezuela to get them to defect, they are not even legal – that's complete meddling with another country. Really I think there are not going to be any fruits coming out of it. They've only gotten to one general from the air force, and now one colonel to defect or to claim that they support [opposition leader Juan] Guiado. But that's all they have been able to do so far. 

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. File photo
    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    US to Push Anti-Maduro UN Resolution Amid Fears of Possible Intervention in Venezuela - Report
    The Venezuelan military is really behind Maduro, and supporting him, and they are very nationalistic themselves. So so far I don't think they are going to support Guaido.

    Sputnik: Based on your previous answer, you don't seem to believe in any possibility of  Nicolas Maduro resigning any time soon?

    Sebastian Tapia: No, I don't think he would resign. He does have the legal [mandate] to be the president. He was elected last May, and as long as he has the army behind him and supporting him, he really doesn't have any reason to actually resign. Unless you are talking about an open intervention from the United States, with troops on the ground. That would be a completely different scenario. But before you get there, I don't think there is a possibility that he will resign, because he doesn't really have to.

    Sputnik: What's your take on the recent discovery of the arms cache from the commercial cargo plane from Florida that made the news a few days ago where they found some rifles and ammunition?

    Oil pumps are seen in Lake Maracaibo, in Lagunillas, Ciudad Ojeda, in the state of Zulia, Venezuela, March 20, 2015
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia/File Photo
    Venezuela's State Oil Firm PDVSA Wants to Replace US Executives on Citgo Petroleum Board - Reports
    Sebastian Tapia: Yes, there were some 120 rifles and munitions, etc. The United States did say they were sending humanitarian aid, and that's the kind of aid you usually get when someone like Elliott Abrams is the one in charge of dealing with the Venezuelan problem [as US special envoy]. This guy was convicted for the Iran-Contra scandal in the 80s by smuggling weapons to the Contras in Nicaragua, so it was expected for them to do this this time.

    I think this is just one shipment that they got, but there's going to be much more in the future.

    Sputnik: Do you think there will be more attempts by the US to topple the Maduro government?

    Sebastian Tapia: I do expect more attempts from the US to do so, because they have been doing it since Hugo Chavez was in power over the past 20 years. Even Maduro had attack against him last August, and there was a piece by the New York Times in September claiming that the Trump administration has been negotiating with the military to defect since 2017. So this is an ongoing process for a long time, and they will keep on working on it.

    Golden bar
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitzin
    Mysterious Turkish Firm Helped Venezuela Save Whopping $900 Mln in Gold From US Sanctions - Reports
    How does the US benefit from this? It's much more than just getting oil. It's a chance to control the area, and to try to take China and Russia out of Venezuela. The investments from these countries are really big in Venezuela; they are keeping the government afloat. They are keeping a socialist government afloat and the United States just can't allow that 'in its own backyard.' So they keep on doing it, and they really don't care what the other powers think. They think that's their prerogative.

    Sputnik: Sebastian, what are your thoughts with regard to this particular situation as a Latin American expert? We're seeing lots of pictures coming out of Venezuela on Twitter for example of many supporting Nicolas Maduro, and then on the other hand we know there are all sorts of issues and challenges, for example with the need for medical support for much of the population, and huge migration out of Venezuela? What is the real picture? What can you share with us?

    Sebastian Tapia: Well it is a complex situation. The Maduro government does have a lot of support. Those are people who are politically motivated, and they usually go out into the streets and do rallies…but the opposition is also very big and very strong. They also do some rallies every now and then, but they represent the upper middle classes of Venezuela. So usually those who migrate, especially to far away countries, such as the United States, or Argentina, are more vocal, show their support against Maduro through  social media. But actually the country is really divided, and there is a huge part of the Venezuelan people that just doesn't care for either side, and just wants to live normally.

    Sebastian Tapia is an geopolitical analyst, expert in Latin American politics, and professor of international journalism at the Universidad Abierta Interamericana in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The views expressed by Mr. Tapia are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Venezuela's PDVSA Opened No New Accounts With Gazprombank Recently – Reports
    Caribbean States Worried About Worsening Situation in Venezuela - Trinidad PM
    US to Push Anti-Maduro Resolution Amid Fears of Venezuela Intervention - Report
    State Dept Announces US Aid for Venezuela Delivered to Centre in Colombia
    Brazil Wouldn’t Support US Intervention in Venezuela - Scholars
    WATCH: Alleged Meteorite Soars Through the Sky Over Venezuela (VIDEOS)
    Russia Prepares Own Draft UNSC Resolution on Venezuela - Diplomatic Source
    Tags:
    expert opinion, expert analysis, analysis, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse