Register
08:02 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Social media

    Prof: Social Media Platforms Should Reach Out to Youth With Some Sources of Help

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Instagram’s Boss, Adam Mosseri, has announced that all graphic images of self-harm will be removed from the social media platform following the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, a British school who took her own life in 2017. Sputnik spoke about it to Associate Professor Jo Robinson from The National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health.

    Sputnik: Instagram's Boss, Adam Mosseri, has announced that all graphic images of self-harm will be removed from the social media platform following the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017. How significant is this announcement from Instagram?

    Facebook logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Privacy Concerns Arise as Facebook Reveals Whatsapp, Instagram Integration Plans
    Jo Robinson: I think it's a really important announcement. I think it's been a real challenge for social media companies actually to know how to respond properly and responsibly when young people share images and content about suicide and self-harm. I think it's been a real challenge for them to, to know how to respond to keep young people safe on the platform, but also not to shut down and silence conversations that young people might not be able to have in other forums.

    Sputnik: Are big companies like Instagram and Facebook really to blame for the number of young suicides on their services?

    Jo Robinson: It's not simple no, and as a parent myself, my heart goes out to any parent who's lost a child to suicide — it really does, but suicide and self-harm and are terribly complex behaviours. I think it's probably a bit unfair to blame one company or one type of platform, I think the pathways that lead young people to take their own lives are terribly complex and I certainly think that social media platforms can be part of the problem for many young people who may be already vulnerable and distressed but don't think that the only part of the problem.

    Certainly some of the young people that we've spoken to, you know, use social media platforms find it part of the solution as well, because on there they can find a sense of community or they can find a way of expressing themselves in a way that they might not have felt able to do otherwise. So I would say that these behaviours are really, really complex. It's terribly tragic when a young person takes her own life. But I think we also need to look at the factors that need somebody to feel that way in the first place and to some of the kind of attitudes that we have as a community and the service sector towards suicide and self-harm that make young people feel unable to express themselves or seek help from professionals.

    Young girls using a mobile phone
    CC0
    Facebook Plans to Integrate With WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger – Reports
    So I think we need to look a little bit beyond I think it's easy to blame social media platforms for this and I certainly think as I say that they're part of a certainly can be part of the problem for Kenyan people, but I think they can also be part of the solution and I do think we need to look beyond social media at some of the reasons that need young people to feel this way.

    READ MORE: 'No More Deaths': Instagram Needs to Review Its Harmful Content Policy — Journo

    Sputnik: Instagram has very specific filters on its services, for example, it won't allow hardcore violence and nudity — in particular, female nudity which resulted in condemnation from certain feminist groups. Why do you think it's taken so long for Instagram to ban images of self-harm compared to nudist content?

    Jo Robinson: First of all, I would say the Facebook and Instagram are owned by the same company and Facebook's made the same announcement that Instagram have made today so they've changed their policies in exactly the same way that Instagram have. I think it's a very complex behaviour and I think the challenge that these platforms have had over the last few years is that simply removing people's content can actually shut down conversations that young people might not be able to have in other way.

    Just simply removing images that are potentially distressing for some people, but not that the issue with posting images around self-harm and, and content around suicide and self-harm, young people don't set out to distress others, they don't set out to cause harm or to embarrass others. It's the kind of inadvertent consequence, I think, or it can be an unintended consequence of that imagery, the impact that they might have another vulnerable young people. So I think one of the challenges that these platforms is by shutting those conversations are taking the images away, what they can further do is compound the sense of shame and stigma and isolation that those young people might have felt that have led them to communicate in this way in the first place.

    Monique Agostino
    © Photo : Facebook/Monique Agostino
    Instagram-Famous Blonde Stunner Faces Charges Over Breaking Into Cafes, Stealing $1,300 in Cash
    So they've had to be very careful about just simply shutting down conversations and removing content and making people feel worse than they did in the first place. So I think they've had to give a lot of thought and I think they have given a lot of thoughts are the ways in which I'll respond to young people when they try and post this content. So it's not simply a matter of removing it, but then what the platforms will do is reach out to the young people and provide them with some messages of hope, and some sources of help on those sorts of things and explain why they've removed the images rather than just taking them away.

    So I think it's been a complicated process, and I very much welcome the decision that they've made. I think it's the right thing for them to do. We know that images, graphic images of self-harm can lead to instances of contagion or copycat events and those sorts of things. So I very much welcome the move, but I think it has been a complicated process and it's good to see that they put the thought into it, and that what they plan to do is when they do remove content is to respond to those young people directly and explain to them why the contents been removed and reach out to them with some sources of help.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Education, Healthy Social Media Use Could Stem UK Teenage Death Rates - Scholars
    Social Media Mocks Pence, Ivanka Trump for Skipping Mattis’ Ovation at DC Dinner
    'Dear Diary': Jim Acosta Announces New Book, Gets Mocked on Social Media
    Social Media Abuzz as George Clooney Denies Rumours of $520 Million Divorce
    Tags:
    media content, self-harm, social media, suicide, instagram, Adam Mosseri, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse