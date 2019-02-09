Register
09:33 GMT +309 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    'May to Struggle to Maintain March Date, Will Probably Ask for Delay' – Scholar

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to get the Brexit deal through Parliament if the EU gives her legally-binding changes to it. Sputnik discussed the statement with Iain Begg, a professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

    Sputnik: We're getting closer and closer to 29 March. The prime minister is sure she can get a deal through Parliament. Why is she so confident despite the seeming deadlock?

    Iain Begg: I think the reason why Theresa May is confident she can get the deal through Parliament is that she is hoping to peel off a sufficient number of Labour members of Parliament to back her deal to offset any of her own party that she loses. And we did see in the previous so-called "meaningful vote" a number of Labour MPs voting against the party line in a way that enabled her to have, I won't say a triumph, but at least a success narrowly winning the vote a couple of weeks ago.

    READ MORE: If It's No Deal Brexit We're Going to Make Money — Businessman

    Sputnik: Theresa May insisted that Brexit is going to happen on time. How probable is it at this point, when no breakthrough has been reached?

    Iain Begg: I think she is going to struggle to maintain the 29 March date. Indeed, we recently decided to postpone an event predicated on that happening because we thought it would not. The reason for this is that there is a significant amount of UK parliamentary business that needs to be transacted to make the 29 March viable; there is also the need for ratification in the European Parliament.

    Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Indio, California.
    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris
    ‘The Third Reich’: Rock Star Thom Yorke Blasts Theresa May’s Handling of Brexit
    One way of looking at this is that if everybody pulls out the stops, then yes, they can actually get out by the 29 March; but there's a growing opinion that the sheer volume of legislative work that has to take place makes it likely that she will request a short delay and the European side will probably accede to it.

    Sputnik: Recently Jeremy Corbyn offered to help Theresa May if she consents to the certain terms, including joining the customs union. What are the odds that Mrs May will actually accept the Labour leader's assistance? Is that likely to happen, or is that just going to be out of the question?

    Iain Begg: Jeremy Corbyn's idea is the indefinite article "a" as opposed to the definite article "the" customs union; and it's a rather vague position, because it implies that the Labour will give qualified support to Theresa May if she accepts the idea of remaining inside some form of customs union with the European Union.

    Turkey has a formal customs union with the European Union, but it's not the customs union that all other member states are party to. It all sounds terribly pedantic; it does matter, because it means what Britain wants not to be party to is, for example, a customs union covering agriculture or fisheries; so it's all very obscure.

    Several inside the Labour party are unhappy with Corbyn offering a deal to Theresa May, which has been described as giving the Tories a mandate to have a form of Tory Brexit which Labour Party members are opposed to. So it's all very much up in the air and we will be able to see machinations over the next week or so as they'll try to sort something out by the next so-called meaningful vote, which is on Valentine's Day, on the 14 of February.

    READ MORE: Brexit Coordinator: May Vowed Irish Backstop Would Remain in Brexit Deal (VIDEO)

    Sputnik: What is Mrs May's political future now? Obviously, she's been given an extended stay for at least a year after the vote of no confidence, where she was successful. Is she going to just stay for another year and then resign? What's your prediction for Mrs May?

    Iain Begg: She said that she will leave office before the next general election. Probably when she said that, she had in mind that the next general election is scheduled based on the five-year Parliament for 2022. It's not inconceivable that the machinations in British politics will result in the general election taking place earlier. At that point, she is going to face difficult pressure.

    Brexit Article 50 bill
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Political Campaigner on Delaying Brexit: 'It’s an Utter Waste of Time'
    She once said "yes, I am resigning before the next general election", but if she turns around and says "I meant the one in 2022, not the immediate one", then she is going to face difficulty to comment inside her own party. I think that if she succeeds in delivering Brexit, that's probably the time when she will think it's sensible to stand down and that would imply if what we are now talking about Brexit happening sometime this year, later this year is when she would stand down.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Iain Begg and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    If It's No Deal Brexit We're Going to Make Money - Businessman
    ‘The Third Reich’: Rock Star Thom Yorke Blasts Theresa May’s Handling of Brexit
    UK Starts Hiring Staff to Brexit Emergency Agency as Withdrawal Looms - Reports
    Norway, Iceland, UK Agree on Citizens' Rights in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    ‘Making Irish Border an Issue Derailed Brexit and Put EU in Control’ – Scholar
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse