Register
22:57 GMT +308 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers keep guard at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    Spit Hood Use by Met Police Officers Could Provoke More Violence - Barrister

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Metropolitan police to be equipped with some new devices, including spit hoods or spit guards, that are meant to protect the officers from dangerous infections. Sputnik discussed the changes with Kirsty Brimelow, Barrister and Queens's Counsel.

    Sputnik: In a major u-turn, front-line Met Police officers will be given spit guards as part of their equipment. Commissioner Cressida Dick previously resisted the move, saying the guards should only be used in custody suites, where they are currently deployed. Kirsty how significant is this announcement for Britain's met police?

    Kirsty Brimelow: It's significant for both the Met police and the general public that the Met police are protecting and policing and it's for this reason that we are very used to in society having a policing where we don't have suspects who are controlled and restrained in a manner where a hood or spit hood is put over their heads.

    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Ignorance No Excuse: UK Police Conducted Wrongful Raids Due to Typos, Mistakes
    That in itself is a big shift in how a member of the public is actually apprehended by the police the difficulty with those who are spitting at the police and I don't, in any way condone that behaviour, and I also appreciate and understand how unpleasant that is for a police officer.

    However, the studies have shown that the majority of those people are either people who have mental health issues or people who are drunk with drink issues on drugs. Now dealing with mental health issues it is extremely claustrophobic for somebody who has a mental health issue for her to be put over their head. Now that can result in danger to that person themselves and also a further danger to the officer.

    Similarly, with those on the type of drugs, depending on whatever the drug is, and drink, it can have an effect of provoking more violence. Now, this is a reason or part of the reason undoubtedly why the commission of the Metropolitan Police after a pilot looking at the use of spit hoods, she decided that in fact it would not be greater protection for offices will be more likely to cause harm to officers if they were introduced.

    READ MORE: Media Claims UK Police Investigating Total of 5 Russians in Salisbury Case

    Sputnik: These spit hoods are very controversial pieces of equipment, with commentators drawing upon similarities between them and the hoods used on prisoners in Guantanamo Bay as well as citing numerous human rights violations. Should these concerns take priority over the usefulness of the Spit hoods?

    Kirsty Brimelow: Yes, it's all a balancing exercise but the fundamental point where people are making comparisons with Guantanamo is you are also dealing with a piece of dealing with a suspects are not even somebody who have necessarily committed an offense and there are many examples we have seen of where somebody is a suspect and that have been treated to treatment which is not at all commensurate with their behaviour.

    So there's a real concern that those spit hoods could be overused. Currently, there's no guidance as to when to use them. They have been used previously within a more controlled environment in a custody suite and that is under supervision on the direction of a custody officer and it's a very different environment to supply them to frontline officers and allowing them the sort of discretion that they would have this.

    The problem that the pilots have discovered and researchers discovered is that if you have an officer who is engaged on a level, which might be received as a more violent level by a suspect, what it does is it up the ante, in that the suspect may then become more violent by a perceived threat.

    READ MORE: UK Police to Kick Off Drills Tackling Unrest in Case of No-Deal Brexit — Reports

    Sputnik: Are there any alternatives to making sure police are protected in a better way than simply using the spit hoods and how effective are they?

    Kirsty Brimelow: If you look at the medical evidence, the doctors would say that it's a very small risk of contracting Hepatitis C, for example. So it also needs to be put within that context in terms of damage to health. Undoubtedly, it's extremely unpleasant, however, to be spat out. I think it will be interesting to look at how the medical profession deals with it.

    Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaks during a service ahead of the start of the Police Unity Tour in central London
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Campaigners Call for UK Police to Treat 'Misogyny' as Hate Crime - Reports
    Carers in the medical profession are daily subjected to this sort of behaviour and quite often it is dealing with people who have quite serious mental health issues rather than intention. So what I would recommend is that there is further training to police officers on the front line of how you actually communicate and achieve cooperation for somebody who is in a health crisis or distress date or a distressed state as well through self-induced intoxication and drugs. I think we're lacking a lot of that.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Kirsty Brimelow and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Media Claims UK Police Investigating Total of 5 Russians in Salisbury Case
    Ignorance No Excuse: UK Police Conducted Wrongful Raids Due to Typos, Mistakes
    WATCH UK Police Clash With Protesters As ‘Yellow Vests’ Rallies Spread to London
    UK Police to Kick Off Drills Tackling Unrest in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    infection, police, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 February
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse