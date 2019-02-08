Macron's Move to Recall Envoy From Rome Only Divides Europe - France Arise Party

"This is a surrealist event; France recalls its ambassador from Italy. But the real culprit is Macron himself! By scorning and insulting European leaders who do not think like him, Emmanuel Macron divides Europe and creates unprecedented chaos", Dupont-Aignan said.
According to the politician, Macron seems to be launching thereby his party’s campaign ahead of the European Parliament elections slated for May.
READ MORE: France Recalls Envoy From Rome After Italian Deputy PM Meets 'Yellow Vests'
The comment was made after on Thursday Paris announced that it was recalling its ambassador in Italy back to France for consultations due to Rome’s "repeated accusations" and "attacks" against the country. The move came after Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio met with the leaders of the yellow vests earlier in the week, expressing that his party shared many values with the protest movement, which has morphed from the November protests against fuel tax hikes into a wider outcry against Macron's policies.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, for instance, has recently reportedly called Macron "bad president." Migration has emerged as another contentious issue for Paris and Rome after the latter refused to welcome undocumented migrants rescued at sea by non-governmental organisations.
Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik
