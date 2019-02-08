If It's No Deal Brexit We're Going to Make Money - Businessman

Despite the EU repeatedly claiming that further negotiations are not possible; British Prime Minister Theresa May has claimed that she can still force Brussels to make significant concessions and get her deal through parliament. Is this a real possibility or is she, as some have suggested, living in a fantasy world?

Sputnik spoke with millionaire Businessman Sir Benjamin Slade about the consequences of a no deal Brexit, as well as the UK ties to the EU.

Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be as bad as many fear?

Sir Benjamin Slade: Look; we're heading towards a no deal and it's not going to be that bad because you keep on negotiating.

If you're doing business in Europe; the negotiations go on, and sometimes you get it wrong and you have to re-negotiate. Many a time I've sold something and then there's been a thing and they sue and you jump up and down, and you have to sort it out, that's the way of the world.

If it's a no deal we're going to make money. We're going to keep the 39 billion and probably a lot more, we're not going to give the 10 billion in the subsidies for the agricultural cap; we get to keep that.

We import 90 billion from them; we can tax that, and they won't like that. We only export 42 billion to them, and then we're going to be able to deal with the rest of the world; China, India and America, so actually we've got them in a fix.

They can't balance their budget without that money and we can walk away. The only problem is the flipping Irish, and basically, Northern Ireland's cost us 18 billion a year and they're a pain anyway, they can link up with Southern Ireland and probably Southern Ireland will have to come across with us.

Southern Ireland exports 80% of its goods through England; and we can tax that if we want, they won't like that and they'll jolly well have to forget about all their troubles for the last 100 years, all this trying to blow us up and kill us, they'll jolly well have to settle down and do deals; it's business, business is business.

Sputnik: Does the EU need the UK more than the UK needs the EU?

Sir Benjamin Slade: They've been milking the system, they've been bleeding us; we're the second biggest donators into it after Germany; and Germany's population is twice the size of ours and they're making money. We're not making anything out of this, because they're all on the gravy train over there.

All these unelected officials that get paid all this money and unaccountable expenses; they're going to be ruined. Italy will be out soon, Greece will, Spain's wobbly, all the Germans are going to end up with, is that they've sold goods to all these other countries and lent them money, and it's paper.

If they can't pay the Germans are going to end up with the paper, and that is the problem; you can't lend people money who can't pay it, like the Greeks.

The Greek history of debt: they've been bankrupt four times in the last hundred years, they just walked away from their debts, so I can't understand why anybody's doing business with people like that, but there we are.

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.