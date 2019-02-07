Register
16:14 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers march during a military parade commemorating the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt by President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela

    If Montevideo Summit Fails, Military Clash in Venezuela Possible - Uruguayan MP

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (214)
    0 02

    A number of Latin American and European nations are scheduled to hold crisis talks on the situation in Venezuela on Thursday. The first meeting of the newly formed Contact Group that will be held on 7 February in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, is aimed at promoting dialogue as a political solution to the Venezuelan crisis.

    This meeting is considered as an alternative to the difficult situation that's developed in the country after opposition leader Juan Guaido (the People's Will Party — Libertad Popular) declared himself the interim president of Venezuela.

    The contact group is comprised of the European Union and also France, UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden; and four Latin American countries: Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

    Daniel Caggiani, President of the Mercosur Parliament and an MP from Uruguay's Broad Front (Frente Amplio) political coalition has commented on the importance of this meeting. 

    "If this meeting fails, it could be followed by clashes, primarily a military clash with very serious consequences at the international level. No one amongst the Latin American democrats can wish for that. Therefore, of course, we must think in this direction", the Uruguayan MP explained.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Hopes Venezuela to Be Independent From Cuba, Russia After Change of Power

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a military exercise in Turiamo, Venezuela February 3, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    #Venezuela: ‘EU Should Have More Mature Stance in Favour of Democracy’ – Analyst
    Mr Caggiani also noted that at the moment "there are no multilateral mechanisms in place for discussing the main problems of Latin Americans and citizens of the Caribbean countries and for debating issues while at the same time complying with international law, in the case of Venezuela it's the principle of non-intervention and the right to self-determination.

    "As the Mercosur Parliament, we haven't discussed this issue and I believe that now the greatest effort that we can make is to at least begin to move in a direction that will guarantee a political dialogue", the politician said.

    Instead of supporting their own sovereign positions some countries have just become President Trump's foreign policy trailers Caggiani told Sputnik. He stressed that the main efforts "should be directed at preventing bloodshed in Venezuela so that there will be no new war in Latin America after many years of peace".

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Maduro Expresses 'Absolute Support' for Any Initiative Backing Dialogue in Venezuela
    The president of the Mercosur Parliament said that an emergency (a special) meeting of the Board of the Parliament is scheduled for 11 February, by then the results of Thursday's contact group meeting will be taken into consideration in order to find a possible path to peace.

    If a peace plan fails, military intervention as an alternative will be considered. This is something that was hinted at by United States National Security Advisor John Bolton. Bolton was photographed last week holding a notepad that said: "5,000 troops to Colombia".

    READ MORE: Washington Offers To Lift Sanctions on Venezuela Officers Shifting to Guaido

    Colombian President Ivan Duque said he was unaware of these intentions. At the same time, on the 4th of February, Colombian security and defence expert Erich Saumeth published conflicting data on Infodefensa, a defence news outlet.

    "The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has begun advance hiring of contractors for possible logistic support of the units of their Armed Forces, which will subsequently be sent to the Department of La Guajira on the border with Venezuela".

    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Italy Against Any Foreign Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs - Deputy FM
    Quoting direct sources from of one of the contractors, the expert claims that the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) is also involved in these activities. "It is not yet known whether these troops will be located at one of the military bases in Colombia with a runway", or, on the contrary, with prior permission, a "temporary US military base" will be created, his report said.

    Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president on the 23rd of January with the United States throwing their support behind him and calling on "illegitimate" president Nicolas Maduro to step down. Venezuelan President Maduro has accused Washington of organizing a coup attempt.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (214)

    Related:

    'Stop Trump Coup': Roger Waters Slams US Actions in Venezuela as 'Insanity'
    Political Observer Explains Why Italy Didn't Back Other EU States on Venezuela
    #Venezuela: ‘EU Should Have More Mature Stance in Favour of Democracy’ – Analyst
    Maduro: 'Absolute Support' for Any Initiative Backing Dialogue in Venezuela
    Tags:
    political crisis, Mercosur, Montevideo, Uruguay, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    Academy Awards: Most Unforgettable Hosts and Moments in Oscars History
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse