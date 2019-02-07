Register
07:03 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump walks to speak to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game

    Prof: If Trump Keeps Insisting on Wall, It's Hard to See Us Breaking Stalemate

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    US President Donald Trump has delivered his second State of the Union address. Sputnik discussed the speech with Ric Simmons, a former federal prosecutor and law professor at Ohio State University.

    Sputnik: In his speech, Donald Trump warned that ridiculous partisan investigations will harm economic progress in the United States. How grounded is his warning? Obviously, we know what he is alluding to. What's your take on his use of the words "ridiculous partisan investigations"?

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Nominates Senior US Treasury Official David Malpass to be Next President of World Bank
    Ric Simmons: I partly disagree with the idea that it's partisan, certainly. The investigation is being run by Mueller, who is a Republican, it was started by Rosenstein, who is a Trump appointee and a Republican. So, there's not much partisan about the investigation itself.

    As far as ridiculous, I don't know, there certainly has turned up some evidence of wrongdoing, so I understand why he said that there, he had just talked about the economic progress and wanted people to say "stop investigating me", but I'm not sure what the connection is there between the economic progress and the investigation. I feel like the investigations have really no partisan taint to them at this point, Democrats aren't running it, his own Department of Justice is running the investigation.

    Sputnik: Earlier, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said that the Mueller probe was close to being completed. How fruitful has the investigation been?

    Ric Simmons: I guess that depends on the point of view. On the one hand, it hasn't shown any direct connection between President Trump himself and any interference by Russia. But it has certainly shown evidence of wrongdoing. I think we've had three or four indictments so far, including six former Trump advisers who have been indicted, we've had seven guilty pleas, including five of his former advisers, his former national security adviser and former campaign adviser, and also a number of Russian nationals and companies have been indicted as well. So it has had some success. Of course, the big question is we don't know what they're going to come up with eventually, the final report hasn't been issued yet, so we really have to wait and see for the final report to see how successful it's been. But so far, it's been relatively successful in finding criminal activity within his campaign.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Likely to Announce Retaking 100% of Daesh Caliphate Next Week

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Let My People Go: Analysts on Why GOP Throwing Wrench in Trump's Syria Pull-Out
    Sputnik: Donald Trump is hoping to break decades of political stalemate, what chances does he stand to achieve any unity that he's calling for? He did deliver quite a unifying speech last night that's been well-received by many parties. What's your take on the next two years of his administration? Is there any way that there's any chance that things can move forward to some kind of a unified stance with regard to certain areas of the political strategy within the USA?

    Ric Simmons: It's very hard to predict with this president what is going to happen or what he is going to do. I agree with you that the first 15-20 minutes of the speech were very bipartisan — he talked about WWII and landing on the Moon, things that all Americans love. But then he had a 15-minute segment in the middle where he talked about immigration, [he took] a very hard line on immigration, he kept insisting on his wall and kept talking about criminals trying to cross the border and [he used] very strong language on immigration, which is probably the most partisan divide that we have right now.

    So, the speech went back and forth between these high-minded bipartisan "love America" ideas and some of his very partisan pet projects, like this wall. I think if he keeps insisting on this wall and keeps attacking Democrats for being weak in different ways, it's hard to see us getting to any kind of bipartisan agreement or breaking the stalemate. So at this stage, a couple of months into the divided Congress, we haven't seen a lot of signs that he is willing to work with Democrats to get things done.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at a meeting with manufacturers and manufacturing workers in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    'Choked Like A Dog': Trump Derides Racist Scandal-Ridden Northam As He Steamrolls Democrats
    READ MORE: SOTU: 'Trump Still in Superior Position to Get Most of What He Wants' — Scholar

    Sputnik: Donald Trump avoided speaking about the national emergency declaration. How high are the odds that he will be allowed to resort to that option and what implications could follow from the legal perspective? I spoke to an expert from Louisiana, which is a southern state, about 30 minutes ago, he was very supportive and strong with regard to the need and requirement of a border wall. The USA is very similar to the UK in many ways: the wealth is in the south of the country, surrounding London, a lot of the northern towns, cities and counties voted for Brexit. What's the situation with regard to this one, because there does seem to be a divide not just within the political parties, but in the country as well?

    Ric Simmons: Certainly there's a geographic divide there, I agree. Although there're certainly some border states and border districts that don't want the wall. But I do think that you're right, the southern areas, the poorer areas are going to be more likely to support Trump. Whether or not he does this national emergency declaration, it does seem like something that Trump would want to do, I'm sure his legal advisers are telling him that it's unlikely to succeed.

    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Talks Nuclear Arms Treaty, US ‘State-of-the-Art’ Missile Defense, Border Security in 2019 SOTU Address
    Legally, there's certainly going to be a lawsuit if he does this, and there're a lot of legal problems with making that declaration. I'll give you a couple: one is that the courts have to agree that there's an emergency, it's not clear there is an emergency — he keeps saying there is one, but people crossing the border illegally has been happening for decades and it's not different now than before.

    He also has to be able to use the military to build the wall and emergency declaration powers allow the military to do military projects, but it's not clear that it would be a military project. There's also a problem with appropriating funds that Congress hasn't given him. So, there're a lot of legal issues surrounding this that he might not be able to overcome. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has been very deferential to the president on questions of national security.

    We had this travel ban that he put into place that seemed pretty clearly to be religious discrimination, but the Supreme Court upheld that last year, saying that the president gets wide discretion on national security issues. Again, it's hard to predict, but I could see at least a year or two of legal wrangling over this before the courts finally decide whether he can build the wall that way or not.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump May Become Known as 'President Regime Change' - Journo
    Trump Wants to Withdraw, Pentagon Reluctant to Stop Playing ‘Manager’ in Syria
    US President Trump Delivers State of the Union Speech Following Gov't Shutdown
    Trump's Border Wall: 'Unlikely the Democrats Are Going to Give In' - Scholar
    Tags:
    Border Security, wall, immigration, State of the Union, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse