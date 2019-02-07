Prof on Trump-Kim Summit: 'More Verbal Discussion Than Substantive Agreement'

Sputnik: As an expert in the American presidency, what is your impression now of this particular State of the Union Address? What is your take on Trump's considerate tone? I mean I have spoken to a few of the experts on his speech last night. I mean a lot of the commentators say it was well received. What is your take on it?
That is kind of a conflict of interests obviously for the president but nevertheless, that was raised. But I think the real question now is how do these words translate into a policy agreement to keep the government running beyond February 15. That is the immediate concern in Washington and in the United States. And I don't think the speech made clear how the two branches of government, Congress and the White House, how the two political parties that are governing in the White House and Congress reach an agreement.
READ MORE: SOTU: 'Trump Still in Superior Position to Get Most of What He Wants' — Scholar
Sputnik: Now, Mr Trump confirmed he will be meeting with Kim Jong-un at the end of this month. Could we expect any breakthrough? I mean it has been amazing, there have been so larger strides given the rhetoric of a year or so ago. What is your expectation, what is the expectation in the US with regard to the relationship with Kim Jong-un moving forward now?
READ MORE: Sleeping Schoolboy Who Was Bullied Over Trump Last Name a Twitter Hit After SOTU
Sputnik: This is moving along to the current political event that is causing of the most sort of comment and that is obviously Venezuela now. This speech comes amid the turmoil in Venezuela and Trump's recent interview, I think it was CNN if I am correct, in which he said he was not ruling out a military option in dealing with the Latin American country. How much of that particular statement and sentiment is supported by both parties in terms of that so drastic or radical manoeuvring, I mean what's your take? Is that supported by both parties?
I think again in this, you know [it] dates back into the early 20th century. And I think that a lot of US foreign policy experts are saying this is not in the US interests. So then bringing that into the political world, again you don't really see bipartisan support. And I would say even within the president's party there is some concern, particularly about the mixed message between pulling, trying to pull US Forces out of Syria and Iraq, missions that are underway, and then suggesting a different intervention at this time. There appears to be some inconsistency. So I think it is raising concern among experts as well as politicians in the president's party, and certainly, from his political opponents.
The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)