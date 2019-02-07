Register
08:33 GMT +307 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A European Union (L) and Turkish flag fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2016.

    Professor: 'Turkey Has a Very Important Role to Play in EU Politics'

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras concluding his two-day visit to Turkey to meet his counterpart Turkish President Erdogan, many issues that have hampered relations between the two countries will have been discussed. Sputnik spoke about it with Dr Ilia Xypolia Professor of Politics & International Relations at the University of Aberdeen.

    Sputnik: What were the main issues discussed by Tsipras and Erdogan?

    Frontex officials and Greek police escort migrants aboard a Turkish boat heading to Turkey from the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos on October 21, 2016
    © AFP 2018 /
    Erdogan Says EU Fails to Meet Commitments Under Migration Deal With Turkey
    Dr Ilia Xypolia: Anyone who's been following the situation closely would not expect any breakthrough to come from Tsipras's visit to Turkey.

    The two leaders; after having some private talks just paid lip service, for keeping an open dialogue to smoothen out upcoming tensions in Greece-Turkey relations.

    The most contentious issues were related to energy in the Aegean, in the eastern Mediterranean, as the agenda for this meeting was to settle this before the arrival of the Greek Prime Minister, with the Turkish foreign ministry re-affirming its call to ask Greece openly to extradite the eight servicemen and army officers that Turkey has accused of participating in the coup of the summer of 2016.

    They have also drawn some red lines on affirming that it has a national interest, and it will pursue rights over energy sources in the Aegean and in the eastern Mediterranean, in the waters around the island of Cyprus; which is also one of the most important bilateral issues between Turkey and Greece.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) chats with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd R), U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (R) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, May 23, 2016
    © REUTERS / Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace
    Tsipras, Erdogan Express Commitment to EU-Turkey Migration Deal
    READ MORE: Ankara Looks to Athens for Extradition of Eight Turkish Soldiers — Erdogan

    Sputnik: How important for the EU are good relations with Turkey?

    Dr Ilia Xypolia: This visit has come in a special context; as these two states are members of NATO, but also Turkey has a very important role to play in EU politics, not only as a state that wants to join the EU, but in the context of the ongoing migration issue.

    The developments in the Balkans; with the deal signed between Athens and Skopje on the name of Northern Macedonia, opens up opportunities in developments in the Balkans in the energy sector, but also in economic agreements that could see Turkey becoming more than just an ally for the EU and the Balkans.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Wants Dialogue With Greece Despite Disagreements – Foreign Minister
    Greece-Egypt Drill in the Med a 'Psychological Test for Turkey' – Analyst
    Turkey Suspends Migrant Readmission Deal With Greece - Foreign Minister
    EU-Turkey Migrant Deal Led to Overcrowding of Refugee Centers in Greece - UNHCR
    Tags:
    meeting, extradition, European Union, Alexis Tsipras, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Cyprus, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    The Clap Heard ‘Round the World
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse