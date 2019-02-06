Register
23:20 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump making a point during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans on 14 January 2019

    SOTU: 'Trump Still in Superior Position to Get Most of What He Wants' – Scholar

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    US President Donald Trump has delivered his second State of the Union address. During his speech on Tuesday night, Trump made a final appeal for funding a wall along the southern U.S. border - just days ahead of what he has warned could be another government shutdown.

    After a 35-day federal government shutdown, in an apparent acknowledgement of a new political reality, President Trump focused much of his speech on calls for politicians of both parties to work together to solve the nation's most pressing problems. However, he soon moved on to some of the issues that most divide Americans – immigration and abortion.

    READ MORE: SOTU Address: Trump Talks INF Treaty, Border, 'State-of-the-Art' Missile Defence

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the speech with David Woodard, a professor at Clemson University, political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen.

    Sputnik: It is certainly interesting times both from the American audience’s point of view, but also the global audience looking on in terms of the American political architecture. Trump is calling for building new coalitions and forging new solutions. What is your assessment of his themes and the way he is going to address this?

    David Woodard: Well, I think he was successful. I thought he did a good job in setting a right tone and didn’t play to the adversarial side too much. And I thought it was a pretty good address and a good opening for him. He certainly is going to make a stand on the wall and that is going to really divide him with the Democrats. So I think it is probably his best speech so far.

    Sputnik: So in this State of the Union address to a split Congress, Donald Trump is calling for bipartisanship and unity. Now obviously that is the key thing, because it is a split Congress. How willing are the two rival parties to cooperate, because what we have seen in the past, there doesn’t look to be much hope with regard to that, but do you think there is potential?

    David Woodard: Well, I think most politicians are self-serving and they will find a way to get it done. So, yes, there will be some cooperation. It is not going to be as full as what Trump would like, but I think they will do okay.

    Sputnik: One of the centrepieces of his speech was the issue of migration. It has obviously been very divisive in the last month or so, obviously with the shutdown of the government. Given the overwhelming opposition to his border wall plans from the Democrats — Nancy Pelosi was very, very robust with regard to refusing this request — what can Donald Trump do, especially [given that] his power is reduced now? 

    US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address, alongside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence,at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Doug Mills / POOL
    'F*ck You Clap': Twitter Wild as Pelosi's Applause Steals Show at Trump's SOTU
    David Woodard: Well, he may have suffered some reversals, but you have to remember he is not running for re-election this year, he is running next year. Voters have a very short memory. I think he could shut the government down again and still survive well, politically. So I think he is still in a very strong position. He is still making his case that the wall is what he is going to fight for. And I think the Democrats are going to have to come around on that issue.

    Sputnik: If he fails to secure the funding for the wall, what effects will it have on the support of his base and his chances in 2020? You have just answered in a specific way that you don’t feel that it is going to be too damaging and people have a short memory; is there anything you can add to that? Do you believe that President Trump is eventually going to get the funding?

    David Woodard: It is kind of hard to say, because he is running against some people who were in the room last night. I think he could handily defeat almost every one of them. And so I think he is still in a powerful position, because the Democratic Party can’t find a candidate that they think they can beat him with. So I think he is still in a superior position to get most of what he wants.

    Sputnik: I am reading here that you are a former political consultant for the Republican congressmen; knowing that, what do you make of Donald Trump? We have not seen the likes of him for many, many decades. I am 52, I have never seen a president that has had so much support and then so much indifference towards him. He has split the room right down the middle, I mean in terms of what he is trying to do in his policies, both domestically and globally. What can you say in terms of the experience that you have had with Republican congressmen? Is he going to get another term? What can you share with us?

    Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    No Thank You: Speaker Pelosi Denies Trump's Request for State of the Union
    David Woodard: I understand how you feel that way and I agree with you. I think he is a very different president, but that doesn’t mean he is not a successful president. I still think he is in the commanding position to get the party nomination in 2020 and I think he can beat any Democratic candidate that he has to face. He is not the most desirable president; he is certainly not in the stature of someone like John Kennedy or Abraham Lincoln, or even Ronald Reagan, but he has an edge and it seems to be working for him. That is what you have to judge it by, it seems to be working. I don’t think the Democrats have any way they can get to the number of electoral votes to win, the way things are right now.

    Sputnik: I know you are focused towards Republicans, but what do the Democrats have to do? From where we are sitting, we just see division and obstacles and they don’t seem to have a clear plan or an ethical plan. What do they have to do to change the numbers and get back into office?

    David Woodard: They have to find some personality that can unite them. Having the speech given by a defeated Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia was not the way to go. But that’s the way the Democrats often go. They pick the most extreme person, they give a speech and he ends up dividing them more and more from the mainstream electorate. There are some people in the Democratic Party that I think can unite the party and win in 2020, but we are just not hearing from them right now.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    SOTU, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse