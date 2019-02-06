Register
17:11 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017.

    Scholar on New 'Irish Civil War' Remark: 'Le Pen Exaggerating the Situation'

    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Head of French right-wing party National Rally Marine Le Pen has recently said that the European Union was seeking to re-ignite a civil conflict in Northern Ireland.

    Sputnik has discussed the statement with Dr Roslyn Fuller, Director of the Solonian Democracy Institute based in Dublin and the author of the book Beasts and Gods: How Democracy Changed Its Meaning and Lost Its Purpose.

    Sputnik: What is your specific take now on Marine Le Pen's recent statement regarding the Ireland situation? Do you think there is any truth to what she is saying?

    Marine Le Pen
    © REUTERS / Philippe Laurenson
    Le Pen: EU's Brexit Deal Conditions Could Trigger New Irish Conflict
    Roslyn Fuller: I think she is definitely exaggerating the situation and going a bit far. For those of us living in Ireland, the European Union for a long time kind of deflated the situation because, of course, the border seemed more or less relevant for the last twenty years. And that put a kind of a blanket on the entire situation without, however, and this is a crucial bit but coming to the fore without actually resolving it.

    So, we have kind of been for a long time waiting for this long plan for there to eventually be a referendum on reunification but it is something that has sort of been, something that has not really been seen as urgent, definitely not in the Republic of Ireland, where I live. So I don't think the European Union is seeking to utilise the situation to re-ignite violence. I just think that the situation itself was never resolved.

    And therefore now that Brexit is seeming more and more real, we are kind of confronted with the fact that that situation was always kind of an open, you know, kind of an open box that was put on the long finger to wait for a resolution at some undetermined point in the future. So and now it has become urgent all of a sudden again.

    READ MORE: Macron Covertly Prepares Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests — Reports

    Sputnik: Well, it does appear that Marine Le Pen statements, however divisive, seem to be stoking the fires. Do they correspond with the opinion of the right-wing in the UK? Do you really think that Marine Le Pen really gave thought to what issues she was saying or is she absolutely on the money?

    Roslyn Fuller: I think she is trying to be controversial. If people in the right-wing agree with her, I don't know, I mean obviously in the Republic of Ireland we have a very different perspective on that. I think she is trying to be kind of controversial.

    I mean it is a big issue. It is an issue that probably didn't get the attention that it should have had earlier on in this process of Brexit. But I think she is just kind of trying to be controversial and stoke the fires because I don't see it as something that EU is causing, I just see a situation that exists as something as difficult. You could also argue that it has been caused by the fact that the UK is seeking to exit the EU without really from their side trying to resolve this situation constructively.

    The scene of a suspected car bomb is seen in Londonderry, Northern Ireland January 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    EU 'Trying to Start a Civil War in Ireland', France's Marine Le Pen Claims
    So it is really, it is all sides involved, in Ireland, we are kind of feeling a little bit like a football being kicked around from side to side because we are caught in the middle of this situation between two larger powers that are having obviously great difficulty in coming to a resolution on this point. And we are kind of stuck in the middle of that.

    Sputnik: Let's talk about the backstop then and whether the backstop deal you think is physically implementable? What is your take on the backstop?

    Roslyn Fuller: Yes, well they don't seem to have made a big effort to implement that infrastructure anytime soon. Of course, to some extent goods can be transported more unhindered that is true but you can't do that 100 percent because you have to have some kind of enforcement. You know you have to have some kind of checking on that, otherwise it becomes useless.

    And the other thing is, of course, people moving back and forth. I mean that is probably the main issue actually and actually, the main issue for us as well as, you know, checking people moving back and for the across that border, even more so than goods. So I don't think we are going to all be giving some kind of ID implant, you know,  or something in the near future. So I think that still remains highly problematic.

    READ MORE: Economist: 'Practically Nothing' Is Going to Change After Brexit

    I mean as long as the UK is completely regulatory aligned with the EU then I suppose things can carry on if that remains the case. I mean the problem is obviously if they don't want to and the moment that diverges then we have an issue.

    So I think that you know, giving this more time to divorce more slowly is, obviously a good idea. But at the end of the day, you are enforcing your border, you are checking your goods, you are checking people, you are controlling that or you are not.

    And I don't think that is something that at this point can be a 100 percent a technological solution. It might be something where the border is slightly less obvious than it otherwise would be without those things, but it's not going be able to completely go away in the near future, I think.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Roslyn Fuller and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    EU's Donald Tusk Promises 'Special Place in Hell' For Brexiteers
    UK Cabinet Secretly Weighs Eight-Week Brexit Delay - Reports
    Despite Thinking Brexit's 'S***', Pop Star Robbie Williams Opposes People's Vote
    Eurotunnel 'Highly Likely' to Seek 'Significant Damages' if Brexit Hurts Profits
    Tags:
    backstop solution, Brexit deal, Brexit, Marine Le Pen, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok