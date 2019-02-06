US Statement on Using Iraq as Ground to Spy on Iran 'Big Mistake' - Scholar

Sputnik has discussed the bill with Dr Kamel Wazne, founder of the Centre of American Strategic Studies in Beirut.
Sputnik: What served as a red flag for the Iraqi parliament to consider working out this bill?
Sputnik: How will it be received by Washington? Will there be any pushback? I suppose there's going to be, isn't there?
Kamel Wazne: I think that today a lot of people around Mr Trump try to change the public statement issued by him. My estimate is that the damage has been done and this probably will force a gradual and faster withdrawal of America out of Iraq. But if the Americans stay despite the public demand from the Iraqis, then some groups have been saying they're not happy with the Americans, so the tension in the last couple of days was very high in Iraq.
Sputnik: What do you make of Trump's comments about using Iraq as a ground for surveillance over Iran?
READ MORE: Iraqi Parliament May Start New Session With Debating Bill on US Troop Pullout
So, I think that the statement by the Americans to use influence and soldiers on the ground for another war in the region from Iraq and then Iran has been received by every Iraqi and it's a big mistake on the side of the Americans. They keep repeating the same mistake over and over. They haven't learned that this is a sovereignty of a country and that country has to be respected.
Sputnik: Obviously, President Trump considers Iran a real problem even though intelligence chiefs point out that Iran has been compliant with the international nuclear deal. How grounded is Trump's concern about Iran? What's your view on that one?
READ MORE: Trump's Comments Enrage Iraqis: What's the Real Role of US Troops?
Credibility is very important; I think that Trump administration is compromising the credibility of the United States. The intelligence says something and the president can erase all the words of the agency and they have consensus that Iran is actually committed to the agreement and the Americans have offended that agreement. It's a total violation of diplomacy and understanding between countries.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Kamel Wazne and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)