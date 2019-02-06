Register
15:37 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US nuclear weapons test in Nevada in 1957

    Activist on US Plan to Quit INF Treaty: Trump Wants to Be 'Boss Man' Globally

    CC BY 2.0 / International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    LONDON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump wants to be "a boss man worldwide" and objects to anything that does not agree with his idea of "American total global power", honorary Vice President of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) Bruce Kent told Sputnik regarding US potential exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

    "From what I read, he [Trump] lives in a world of American total global power. That's where he lives, so anything that bumps into that goes down badly with him. And so I'm not sure that he's thought our what capabilities this missile has, but he wants to be the boss man worldwide", Kent said.

    The campaigner criticised the UK government's support of the US stance on this issue.

    "I think it's particularly ridiculous that the British government, without any debate, has signed up for his [Trump's] position on this treaty", Kent said.

    The CND vice president added that it was "very alarming when you have a treaty that's been agreed, multilaterally, that's torn up by one party."

    Flight deck crew work around a Rafale (L) and a Super Etendard fighter jets as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, November 18, 2015
    © REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier
    France Simulates Nuclear Strike Amid Russian-US INF Tensions - Report
    A better solution would be to turn to the International Court of Justice or to the United Nations to resolve the issue, Kent suggested. The campaigner added that there were still ways out despite the danger of the situation.

    "The public are aware of what's going on. We ought to be negotiating but we're not at all", Kent said.

    In his State of the Union address on 5 February, Trump said that the United States would outspend and out-innovate all other countries if a new treaty is not reached to replace the INF Treaty. Trump made his speech several days after US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Washington had suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and would leave in six months unless Russia came back into compliance with the pact.

    READ MORE: Russia Still Open for Further Talks on INF, US Has Time to Save Treaty — Envoy

    Pompeo announced US suspension of the treaty and the launch of the six-month withdrawal process on 1 February. On the following day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had suspended its participation in the treaty in response to the US actions.

    From right: Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Polegenko
    Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in 'Mirror Response' to US - FM Lavrov
    The United States is alleging that the range of Russia's 9M729 missile violated the treaty limits, but Moscow has denied the allegations, stressing that they were unsubstantiated. Russia, in turn, has complained that US defence systems in Europe were equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges prohibited under the INF treaty.

    The CND was set up in 1957 in the United Kingdom, as Cold War tensions were running high.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Bruce Kent and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia to Exit INF Treaty After 6 Months in 'Mirror Response' to US - FM Lavrov
    Russia Still Open for Further Talks on INF, US Has Time to Save Treaty - Envoy
    SOTU Address: Trump Talks INF Treaty, Border, 'State-of-the-Art' Missile Defence
    Russia Developing More Missile Systems 'Not Helpful' For INF Treaty - Pentagon
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), nuclear, 9M729 Missile, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nature’s Revenge: Wildlife in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse