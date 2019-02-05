Register
18:04 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Macron Won't Put Question of Resignation Up for French Referendum - Journo

    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    The first referendum in 14 years could take place in France in May as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s response to the ongoing series of weekend ‘yellow vests’ protests. The newspaper Journal du Dimanche reported that Macron was planning to organise the vote on the same day as European parliament elections: on May 26th.

    According to the publication, one of the questions the French would be asked is whether they want to reduce the number of national lawmakers — a campaign pledge by Macron, as well as whether they favour imposing term-limits on legislators.

    READ MORE: Macron's Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests Merely a ‘Gimmick' — Journo

    Radio Sputnik discussed the possibility of France holding its first referendum in 14 years with Ramin Mazaheri, PressTV's Chief Correspondent in Paris.

    Sputnik: What do we know about this proposed referendum and how likely is it to happen in your opinion?

    Ramin Mazaheri: The Yellow Vests have no clear programme; there are literally dozens and dozens of demands which are associated with them and the reason that there are so many demands is because France has submitted to the dictates of Brussels for eight years and they have embraced far-right economic austerity, and austerity has totally created a lost decade of economic growth, high employment and suppressed wages, and reduce government services. So, you know, we should see why the Yellow vests have so very many demands. Austerity accumulates; it's been eight years, so you always have to keep that in mind.

    French President Emmanuel Macron attends the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 30, 2018
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Macron Covertly Prepares Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests - Reports
    But the idea of more referendums, that this something that truly has risen to the top of the list of their demands… why is that? It's because in the past decade, it has become painfully clear to the French that their politicians just don't care a bit for the popular will. Macron, you know, he's totally done away with the false promises of his predecessor, Francois Hollande, because he openly says he doesn't care about public opinion at all. He says that public opinion will not affect his policy decisions whatsoever. This is obviously contrary to the modern idea of democracy. So this new demand for a referendum has to be viewed as a reaction to the dominance of the French elites in policy-making. The French people want more power in policy-making.

    We have to keep in mind that out of all of the Western governments, the presidency of France has the most power, and we have to combine this reality with another one, that Macron has more power than any [French] president in recent memory, and that's because he has an absolute majority in Parliament and because he also has total control over his own party, which is full of political novices, they owe their entire careers completely to Macron.

    Macron is known for ruling like a Roman God, Jupiter; he's also known as the president of the rich. So a referendum would reinject democracy into France's Fifth Republic, that's the background for this demand for the referendum. The French want direct democracy because their elected leaders, in their indirect democracy, they're not only not succeeding, they're not even listening to public opinion. There hasn't been a referendum in France in 14 years, not since 2005, and French voters then rejected the Lisbon Treaty on the European Union Constitution, and what happened? The vote was totally ignored. So it's important to keep in mind that Many Yellow vests view a referendum as some sort of cure-all for the French democracy. History proves that that's not necessarily the case in France. The only country which seems to have incorporated referendums in an effective manner is Switzerland, and France clearly wants to emulate their neighbour in this respect, but these are two very different countries with very different political systems, so it's not really that simple.

    Macron has stated that the idea of a referendum is being discussed, it will be held on the same day as EU elections, but it's not a done deal. I would say that a referendum is likely to happen because it's avery attention grabbing way for Macron to say, "Look, I'm not ruling like Jupiter, I am being democratic." However it's something which, depending on the issues which are being voted on, this is something which could have very little political risk for Macron.

    Sputnik: Let's talk in greater detail about these issues that could be deliberated?

    Ramin Mazaheri: Well that's really the key question here, right? I mean, if you listen to the Yellow Vests, the most popular question would be: Should President Macron resign? But I think we can all agree that there is no way that Macron is going to put that question up for referendum. It's really very ironic that Macron, I'm sure he's going to refuse the hold new elections, because that is exactly what he ordered Venezuela to do. Macron and other EU leaders, they gave Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro just eight days to hold new elections or they will recognize someone else, someone who's never received a presidential vote, as Venezuela's new president, so it's really a case of hypocrisy from France, but that is nothing new at all.

    READ MORE: Macron's Aides Want Brigitte to 'Disappear for Grieving Widower Role' — New Book

    French 'red scarves' (foulards rouges), critics of violent 'yellow vest' (Gilets Jaunes) protests demonstrate in Paris on January 27, 2019.
    © AFP 2018 / Alain JOCARD
    Pro-Macron Activists March in Paris to Counter Yellow Vests Protests
    So what the government is proposing right now about the referendum is to have just one question and that's to ask voters if they want to reduce the number of parliamentarians and limit the number of terms they may serve. I think that all of our listeners will immediately grasp that this is not a major interest for the Yellow Vests. It will not affect their purchasing power, it will not touch austerity, and we should see that this is really quite a neoliberal idea once again, because it's a way to reduce the size of France's government. So we see that Macron is actually trying to use the referendum, and it's not decided yet, this is what he's floating in the media, to push the very same neoliberal agenda. He's not talking about putting up ideas which the average French person cares about, so it's really a tone deaf move if he goes forward with just this one question, and France's politicians have said exactly that. They've said that if this is the only question on the referendum, it's going to be a total failure. Reducing the number of legislators actually is one of Macron's campaign pledges, so it's amazing that despite his massive unpopularity and the massive protests that have really undermined his international image, he's on the precipice of sticking with pursuing his very, very unpopular political agenda.

    Sputnik: What the Yellow Vests envisioned for a referendum is obviously going to be quite different. They want questions on a number of socioeconomic issues.

    Ramin Mazaheri: You know, for example, Macron has rushed through many, many sweeping reforms which are so very unpopular and all of which are designed to make France more in line with the American system, the English system, the German system, and what is on the docket for this year is major right-wing roll-backs to the unemployment system and the social security system. So the Yellow Vests, they would want ideally those types of issues to be on the referendum, to really talk about public policy and the policies that really affect the average French person, the average French household, the pensioner, everybody.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron’s Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests Merely a ‘Gimmick’ - Journo
    Macron Covertly Prepares Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests - Reports
    Macron's Aides Want Brigitte to 'Disappear for Grieving Widower Role' - New Book
    Majority Thinks Macron Has Not Changed Policy Despite Yellow Vests Rally - Poll
    Tags:
    protests, referendum, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse