Journalist: US Would Be Willing to Move Ahead with Military Action in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused to bow down to EU pressure and hold national elections. Sputnik spoke about ongoing developments with journalist Nick MacWilliam.

Sputnik: Are the EU and US justified in interfering in Venezuela's affairs?



You'd have to say not really. Obviously, Guaido has proclaimed himself as the new President of Venezuela and has received backing from the EU, the US and from various other countries, the so-called Lima Group.

I think the EU have said today that they will recognise Guaido; if Maduro doesn't hold elections within eight days.

That doesn't take into account that Maduro has actually won the last election, which the opposition boycotted, even though the Venezuelan government requested that the UN sends electoral observers.

This was vehemently opposed by the opposition and the UN refused to do so. You could ask why the opposition boycotted the election, and I suspect it's because they knew they probably wouldn't win.

Also; you have to ask yourself; do the opposition and the US actually want to stage new elections? I think Maduro is unlikely to offer elections because he's won the previous one and retains support from Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and others.

Maduro could; in effect, wrong-foot the opposition by announcing new elections, which would put them in a position where they'd either have to accept or refuse them, then they would expose that they are not actually looking for elections at all.

Sputnik: How do you see the situation panning out now Maduro has refused to hold an election?



Nick MacWilliam: We've seen who's calling the shots in the US with regards to who's calling the shots in Venezuela. Trump is clearly unstable, the people leading his campaign against Venezuela; Bolton, who's a far right neo-con hawk, there was also Abrams, who coordinated the US support for genocidal regimes in El Salvador and Guatemala during the 1980', I'm sure they would be willing to move ahead with military action.



