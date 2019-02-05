Journalist: US Would Be Willing to Move Ahead with Military Action in Venezuela

Sputnik: Are the EU and US justified in interfering in Venezuela's affairs?
I think the EU have said today that they will recognise Guaido; if Maduro doesn't hold elections within eight days.
That doesn't take into account that Maduro has actually won the last election, which the opposition boycotted, even though the Venezuelan government requested that the UN sends electoral observers.
This was vehemently opposed by the opposition and the UN refused to do so. You could ask why the opposition boycotted the election, and I suspect it's because they knew they probably wouldn't win.
Also; you have to ask yourself; do the opposition and the US actually want to stage new elections? I think Maduro is unlikely to offer elections because he's won the previous one and retains support from Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba and others.
Sputnik: How do you see the situation panning out now Maduro has refused to hold an election?
Nick MacWilliam: We've seen who's calling the shots in the US with regards to who's calling the shots in Venezuela. Trump is clearly unstable, the people leading his campaign against Venezuela; Bolton, who's a far right neo-con hawk, there was also Abrams, who coordinated the US support for genocidal regimes in El Salvador and Guatemala during the 1980', I'm sure they would be willing to move ahead with military action.
