Register
19:26 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    As seen from a window outside the Oval Office, President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the White House in Washington

    INF Pullout is 'Theatre by Trump to Distract From Internal Problems' – Activist

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Moscow suspended its commitment to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Saturday following Washington's announcement that it would move to scrap the key arms control agreement in six months' time. Speaking to Sputnik, anti-nuclear activist Harvey Wasserman explained the rationale (or lack thereof) behind President Trump's decision.

    Sputnik: The US has announced its decision on the INF Treaty. What impact is this having on the global arena, and what do you think the chances are that in this six month period there will be some possibility of the US returning to that treaty?

    Harvey Wasserman: Well it depends if Donald Trump is still president. We have a lot going on here in terms of internal investigations of his criminal activities, and his tax returns are about to become public, we think. So there's a lot of turmoil, and this is basically a distraction put forward by the Trump administration, which is always glad to have more weapons and more turmoil going on. There's no rational reason for doing this. The Trump administration's justifications make no sense, and we'll just have to see how things unfold domestically. This is basically an act of theatre on the part of the administration to distract from other internal problems.

    A flag on the building of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Frunzenskaya Embankment in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russian Military Releases PHOTO of US Plant Set to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Treaty
    Sputnik: How much press is this getting in the US? Are people concerned about this? Is this one of the top news stories that you're hearing?

    Harvey Wasserman: Oh yeah, it's all over. But you know, you have to understand that the United States has been assaulted with more than two years of irrational insanity here, and this is another dance step. Donald Trump has hundreds or more children locked up on the Mexican border. He's shut down the government. Every day there's a new major uproar, and this is just another one of them. And of course the stakes are very high, but basically we have a madman in the White House, and this is just another piece of his dance routine.

    Sputnik: Is there any way that the US could benefit from withdrawing from this treaty? Maybe Donald Trump is planning to put some intermediate-range missiles on Guam or something? What do you think will be done if the US is no longer bound to this treaty?

    Harvey Wasserman: It depends what he wakes up one morning and thinks he wants to do. I guarantee you that there's no larger plan afoot here. He may want to sell more missiles; he may have some friends in the arms industry who will benefit from this by making more weapons. Just as he may benefit from the fees that are paid to the prison owners who are locking up the children on the Mexican border. You cannot ascribe any rational thought to this latest nonsense.

    The missile treaty is extremely important to the survival of the human race. It has held. There is no rational reason to pull it aside. The problem is we don't have a rational human being in the White House.

    Sputnik: This treaty was designed to keep both sides from placing intermediate, midrange weapons on European territory, and now the EU is rightly concerned with not wanting to become a region of superpower rivalry where you've got Russia trying to place something to counter what the US might place in various parts of Europe. How do you see the Europeans' situation post-withdrawal by the US from the INF?

    Harvey Wasserman: I'm sure they're completely freaked out. I mean this is a game of Russian roulette being played by a human being in the Oval Office that has no idea what he's doing, and doesn't really care. We have no idea what the dynamic here is between Putin and Trump, except that we know that Putin is far more intelligent than Trump and does have a rational view of the world.

    The Soviets deployed hundreds of mobile, SS-20 intermediate force missile launchers in the 1980s--with three nuclear warheads on each missile and reloads for each launcher
    © Photo: Edward L. Cooper
    From 'Bad News' to 'Full Support': How World Powers Have Reacted to INF Treaty's Collapse
    But this can be based on something [to the effect that] Trump woke up and someone whispered in his ear, like John Bolton, and he just decided to do it. He has no comprehension of foreign policy. He has no comprehension of nuclear realities. This is just another foray into a constant stream of craziness that we've been living with for more than two years, and will continue until Trump is removed from office. We don't know when that will happen, but you're going to see in the United States now a series of hearings that are going to be absolutely shocking, because Mr. Trump has been money laundering for the last thirty years. And this is just another diversion, frankly, not well-thought, really on the spur of the moment, by someone who doesn't know what he's doing.

    Harvey Wasserman is a journalist, commentator and anti-nuclear activist. He is the co-founder of the No Nukes movement and author of Solartopia! Our Green-Powered Earth AD 2030. The views expressed by Mr. Wasserman are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    US' Unilateral Exit From INF Worsens International Security Situation - Medvedev
    Finland Calls Russia, US to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty - Foreign Ministry
    From 'Bad News' to 'Full Support': How World Powers Reacted to INF's Collapse
    US Was Preparing to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Over Past 2 Years - MoD
    Poland Plays Down Reported Plans to Host US Nukes Amid INF Treaty Collapse
    Russia Suspends INF Deal With US, Putin Directs Ministers Not to Start New Talks
    Tags:
    nuclear, diplomacy, scrap, withdrawal, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), INF Treaty, White House, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Europe, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse