Register
20:58 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij

    ‘Sustained Attacks’ on Troops in Syria May Accelerate US Pullout - Activist

    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    320

    According to a draft Pentagon report, Daesh* could regain its territory in just six months if no action is taken. The draft of the Department of Defence Inspector General’s Quarterly Report about Operation Inherent Resolve is expected to be released early next week.

    In recent days, the US has increased its number troops in Syria to some 3,000 to help with the withdrawal, according to media reports.

    Sputnik discussed the US pull-out from Syria with Maram Susli, a Syrian activist and political commentator.

    READ MORE: Daesh Could Reclaim Syrian Areas Abandoned by US in a Year — Report

    Sputnik: The Pentagon has spoken against the US pulling out of Syria and now with this report, what are your thoughts on the chances that the US will in fact pull out?

    Maram Susli: [As for] the chances that the US will pull out, eventually they're most certainly going to have to pull out. It's not really up to them per se, because there're outside pressures that are going to eventuate in them pulling out. For example, Turkey is threatening to invade because they fear the Kurdish YPG is becoming too powerful; and of course the YPG has links to the PKK, which Turkey sees as a terrorist organisation. And the Kurdish troops that the US is backing are occupying areas that aren't majority-Kurdish; they're occupying Arab and Assyrian cities and tensions are increasing there. So, it's not possible for them to continue this indefinitely. And finally, the Syrian state, they are not going to leave things as they are either. Of course, Syria has been quiet; they've been waiting to see if they can have Turkey and the US cancel each other out. But they are not going to just leave things as they are with the US occupying the oil fields; they have their own plans. It might be the case that US troops will begin feeling sustained attacks that will eventuate in them having to pull out.

    Sputnik: It seems that there're a lot of people in the US government that are on a different page than Donald Trump on this issue. It's interesting that you said that the US president can start a war without the Senate's permission; however, if he wants to end a war, the Senate will have to get involved. Can you elaborate a bit more on that?

    U.S. and Kurdish flags flutter in the wind (File)
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    US Senators Urge Trump to Protect Syrian Kurds From Turkey After Troop Pullout
    Maram Susli: Absolutely. It's interesting because Trump is technically the commander-in-chief, he can start wars and end them without congressional or Senate approval; but the Senate doesn't have the power to actually stop Trump from withdrawing troops. This is really just a message to him that the Deep State isn't happy with the idea of an early pull-out from Syria. It really says something that in the US, the government or the senators that people are voting for only exercise their rights when it comes to trying to continue a war rather than stopping it.

    Sputnik: Recent reports have pointed out that the US has sent an additional 200 troops to Syria to regulate the withdrawal process. They're actually adding troops to regulate withdrawal, which seems very strange.

    Maram Susli: It's counterproductive.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts on when we can expect the US to actually withdraw, or do you think it's just not going to happen?

    Maram Susli: I think the fact that they sent in 200 troops could be because withdrawing can be dangerous sometimes. There're only, supposedly, 2,000 to 5,000 troops in the country, so, perhaps, they just need that extra support to get them out safely. On the other hand, this could be like a message of defiance from the US military to Trump saying: "we're not obeying your orders"; or it could be that the US, Trump, the Senate, the Pentagon with its statements — perhaps they are playing a game of good cop, bad cop for the sake of Russia, Turkey and Iran, kind of pretending that "we're ready to pull out; but we're ready to negotiate [the] pull-out, but certain demands have to be met". Trump's statement of withdrawal might be an indication that they're ready to pull out, and then maybe not. So, it could be various things. There is a lot of resistance to the idea of a pull-out, especially from the Pentagon. I think, however, it's very clear that strategically, militarily it's going to be very difficult for them to maintain the occupation.

    READ MORE: Turkey Slams US-Led Coalition Members for Supporting Militants in Syria's Idlib

    Sputnik: It's also interesting to note that another security report that came out said that Daesh has been degraded, but not defeated; whereas Donald Trump has come out and said that Daesh has been defeated. What are your thoughts on the actual situation and the real risk that exists for the resurgence of Daesh?

    Maram Susli: For all intents and purposes, ISIS (Daesh) as a state has most certainly been defeated; there're certain villages that are still occupied, but there's no way that ISIS is going to go back to the way that it was, controlling vast areas, Raqqa, etc. The risk of terrorist attacks in the future is a risk that the entire world is facing, not just Syria. So, I think that statements that ISIS might return if the US leaves are all just attempts to create an excuse to maintain the occupation. And really, the situation for ISIS not to return would have to be for the Syrian state to control all these areas. Russia has done a far better job at fighting ISIS along with the Syrian Army than the US ever has; and I would hazard to guess that the US would try to preserve ISIS villages to maintain that excuse to remain in Syria.

    Sputnik: Do you feel that Syrian government troops are capable of preserving the status quo in terms of security in the country, or do they need additional help from other countries that have been involved in the war?

    Maram Susli: I think that Syria has shown that it's far more capable of dealing with not only ISIS, but Al-Qaeda throughout this war. Of course, they're going to need the help of their allies, Russia and Iran, at least until things are stabilized. But the last thing that Syria needs is the US occupation, which has been crushing to the Syrian economy, occupying not only oil fields, but much of the agricultural areas as well.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    US-Backed SDF Reportedly Deny Rumours Daesh Leader Baghdadi Was Seized in Syria
    Turkey Slams US-Led Coalition Members for Supporting Militants in Syria's Idlib
    Kurdish Militia Blocks Aid Convoy to Syria's Hajin on US Orders - Russian MoD
    Tags:
    troops withdrawal, Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse