Register
05:44 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen on a screen during his address via satellite at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, on January 22, 2019 in Davos, eastern Switzerland. f State Mike Pompeo is seen on a screen during his address via satellite at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, on January 22, 2019 in Davos, eastern Switzerland.

    Ex-State Dept Official: Keeping INF Treaty Unlikely Due to US Ultimatum Policy

    © AFP 2018 / Fabrice COFFRINI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Prospects for rescuing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty are slim considering that the United States prefers issuing ultimatums instead of practicing actual diplomacy, former US State Department Foreign Service Officer Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    "I won’t say the agreement won’t be saved but it is very unlikely", Jatras said on Friday. "There is no diplomacy emanating from the United States: there are only demands and ultimata".

    Jatras observed that the Trump administration had not provided any evidence to substantiate its allegations against Moscow.

    "[US] withdrawal from the INF agreement was what was intended in the first place by this diktat, whether or not there was any basis for the initial concern expressed by the US”, Jatras said.

    READ MORE: Trump Hopes to Negotiate 'Much Better' Deal Than INF Suspended by US

    Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States effective Saturday will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and will begin a six-month withdrawal process. On 4 December, Pompeo gave Moscow a 90-day ultimatum to "come back into compliance" with the treaty.

    The launch of the Sarmat superheavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk launch site in the Arkhangelsk Region
    Russian Defense Ministry
    Russia Will be Bound by No Obligations If US Quits INF Treaty - Moscow
    Russia’s foreign ministry in the recent statement said the United States exited the INF agreement because it wants to impose on the world certain set of rules that satisfies Washington’s own opportunistic foreign policy goals. The ministry also said that Moscow consistently, continuously and unconditionally fulfills its commitments in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

    The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and Soviet Union in 1987, bans all ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles.

    Demonstration of rocket 9M729 for military attaches
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Ex-US Defense Official: Future of Global Arms Control Bleak Without INF Treaty
    The United States has repeatedly claimed that Russia's 9M729 missile violated the terms of the INF treaty, allegations repeatedly denied by Moscow. Russia, for its part, has organized a special briefing on the disputed missile of 9M729 ballistic system for foreign military attaches.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, military attaches and representatives of CSTO, BRICS, EU and NATO military-diplomatic corps, as well as some other European and Asian countries were invited to the briefing. However, US, UK, French and German, as well as EU and NATO representatives, did not attend the briefing.    

    READ MORE: Gorbachev Urges Putin, Trump to Resolve Dispute Over INF Treaty

    In turn, Russia has said that US defense systems in Europe are equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at intermediate ranges.

    US President Donald Trump first announced his intention to withdraw from the arms control treaty last October, citing Russia's alleged violations of the bilateral agreement. The US president is expected to suspend the treaty on 2 February.

    Related:

    WATCH Test Launch of Minuteman III Missile
    WATCH US Testing Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
    US Conducts Second Test Launch in 1 Week of Minuteman 3 Ballistic Missile
    Tags:
    ultimatum, foreign policy, INF treaty, Jim Jatras, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse