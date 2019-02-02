Register
04:14 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Soldiers preparing for a military drill

    ‘The War Party': US Senate Blurs Partisan Lines in Unified Vote Against Trump

    © Flickr/ DVIDSHUB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US Senate Democrats and Republicans' vote against withdrawing troops from Syria and drawing down the American hold on Afghanistan is evidence that there's really only one political party, and that's the war party, anti-war activist and journalist Cindy Sheehan told Sputnik.

    US, Japan, South Korean warplanes
    © US Air Force
    US Wants Seoul to Pay 41% More in 2019 for Deployment of US Troops in Country - Reports
    The Senate on Thursday voted 68-23 for an amendment tied to a larger Middle East policy bill, warning against a "precipitous withdrawal" from Syria and Afghanistan. The vote marks the first time during the new Congress that congressional Republicans have formally broken with US President Donald Trump.

    In December 2018, Trump caught US lawmakers off guard after he took to his favored social media platform, tweeting that he would be pulling the 2,000-strong US force out of Syria on account of the Daesh terror group having been defeated. However, since then, the White House has slowly backtracked its statements by repeatedly pushing back the time frame for an exit.

    US National Security Advisor John Bolton has also indicated troops would only be removed once Daesh militants are completely defeated, and when Turkey makes guarantees that it won't attack US-backed Kurdish forces of the YPG.

    ​"When it comes to US imperialism and the war machines, the Democrats are just the same, if not worse, than the Republicans," Sheehan told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    "And what I found most interesting about this vote is that the Democrats who will be vying for the [presidential] nomination in 2020, like [Vermont Sen. Bernie] Sanders, [California Sen. Kamala] Harris and [New Jersey Sen.] Corey Booker, they voted with Trump."

    "What are they saying? Are they saying that they're actually for peace, and they believe Trump is for peace? Or do they believe that their base is going to be energized by their no votes on this?" she asked.

    U.S. soldiers patrol the perimeter of a weapons cache four miles of the US military base in Bagram, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Trump Vows to Return US Troops From Afghanistan if Peace Deal Signed With Taliban

    Noting that the votes by Booker, Harris and Sanders against the amendment were not exactly "of conscience," Sheehan told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the trio has been "reliable votes for [US] imperialism in the past."

    Earlier this week, Bolton had the Twittersphere on fire after he was spotted at a White House press briefing with a legal pad that included the note: "5,000 troops to Colombia." Although it hasn't been confirmed that troops were being sent to Venezuela's neighbor, that hasn't kept the speculation from bubbling.

    "The thing about these proposed withdrawals from Afghanistan or Syria… They're not really withdrawals, they're just realignments," Sheehan said, recalling Bolton's note. "It's just about moving these pawns all over the world."

    Thursday's vote ultimately demonstrated "the fact that there's just one party, and it's the war party," the activist told Becker. "It's going to take a mass movement of people, not just electorally here in the United States… but really putting up a very legitimate and credible alternative to US imperialism."

    The latest development comes after a bipartisan group of eight US House lawmakers introduced two bills on Wednesday that would prevent the Trump administration from completely withdrawing soldiers from Syria and South Korea.

    Related:

    Claims Daesh Will Surge in Syria After US Leaves Just ‘Pentagon Scare-Mongering’
    US-Backed SDF Reportedly Deny Rumours Daesh Leader Baghdadi Was Seized in Syria
    Issue of Iran's Withdrawal From Syria Solely Between Tehran, Damascus - Envoy
    Senate Approves Bill Opposing 'Precipitous' US Pullout From Afghanistan, Syria
    Turkey Slams US-Led Coalition Members for Supporting Militants in Syria's Idlib
    Tags:
    US troop withdrawal, US Senate, Afghanistan, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse