Communications Specialist: UK Tax Loopholes Are Looped to Benefit Those in Power

Sputnik has discussed the issue with Oran Young, Communications Specialist
Sputnik: According to official figures published by HM Revenue and Customs, inheritance tax loopholes benefiting the richest people in the UK are costing taxpayers at least £4bn a year. How significant is?
Loopholes are looped to benefit those in power.
Sputnik: Should we see a change in the law to ensure that this large amount money is retained instead of lost in the system?
Oran Young: If there was a change in law, where would this money go?
I would love to see this money used to benefit those in society who need it most but it will never happen whilst you have a government in charge who are incapable of tying their own shoelaces never mind running a country and changing laws, I wouldn’t trust them to change my socks to be honest.
Oran Young: I’m sure when Britain finally exits the EU in the next 100 years there will be a change in existing laws, what those changes will be nobody knows.
The only people who would know this would be the Tories and seen as how they have no idea what’s going on it’s simply a guessing game and pure speculation.
