Register
01:02 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement before saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un after their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore

    Analysts Say US Unlikely Undermine DPRK Talks by Post-INF Missile Deployments

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is unlikely to undermine North Korea denuclearization efforts by deploying missile systems in Asia after withdrawing from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, analysts told Sputnik.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced that the United States will suspend its obligations under the INF effective 2 February and will begin a six-month withdrawal process unless Russia "comes back into compliance" with the accord. Washington has repeatedly claimed that a Russian missile test in 2014 violated the agreement while Moscow has complained that US launchers on defense systems in Europe are capable of firing cruise missiles at banned ranges.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said that the United States has so far failed to present any evidence to support allegations that Moscow has violated the INF treaty.

    PYONGYANG PRIORITY

    US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he will announce next week the date and location of his next summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

    People pass by a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    US Envoy to Meet With South, N Korean Counterparts Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit
    US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to meet with his North and South Korean counterparts in Seoul on February 3 to lay the groundwork for the talks, the State Department said on Friday.

    Former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane told Sputnik that whether the United States deploys to Asia missiles that were banned under the INF hinges on what North Korea does.

    "I think right now everything is looking at making progress with North Korea," Kane said. "So I do not think that he would actually consider deploying any missiles to Japan or South Korea."

    Kane said the United States is at a "very critical moment" in the process to denuclearize North Korea.

    READ MORE: Trump Expects to Meet Kim Jong-un 'Shortly' Amid 'Best Ever' Relations With DPRK

    However, any future US decision on whether or not to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Northeast Asia would depend upon the outcome of this second Trump-Kim summit, Kane cautioned.

    "If the situation deteriorates, there could well be the situation where Trump decides that he would like to station missiles possibly in South Korea," she said. "That really depends on what would happen in these negotiations."

    Robert Winstanley-Chesters, a research fellow of Australian National University's College of Asia and the Pacific told Sputnik that the Trump administration would face political obstacles to deploying such weapons systems in the region.

    "It would be politically impossible in South Korea given current efforts to engage North Korea and the current complexion of the South Korean government," Winstanley-Chesters said.

    Protesters hold letters reading NO THAAD during a rally to oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 26, 2017
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    'No Nukes, No THAAD': South Koreans Renew Demand for US Missile Defense Removal
    For South Korea the installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at Seoul’s most recent change of government was complicated enough, Winstanley-Chesters recalled.

    As far as Tokyo, he added, Japanese Prime Minister Abe will be hard-pressed to get buy-in domestically for US deployments of intermediate-range weapons systems.

    "Even with the Abe government's desire for [a] more robust Japanese military I believe the societal reaction to the installation of short and intermediate missile technology would mean that it would not be possible," he noted.

    THREAT TO CHINA

    The United States has often pointed to China’s missile development programs as a valid reason for leaving the INF treaty. The Trump administration believes it is unwise to limit development of INF-banned missiles if Beijing, who is free of similar restrictions, continues to build them.

    READ MORE: N Korea to Continue Working on Creating 'Permanent Peace on Peninsula' — Envoy

    Kane said, while Washington is reluctant to undermine the North Korea talks, Trump might consider deploying intermediate-range missiles against China especially if he cannot reach the kind of trade agreement he desires with Beijing.

    Kane expressed the hope that both Washington and Beijing would refrain from intermediate-range missile deployments in Northeast Asia.

    "I hope that is not going to be the case, because no one is served – neither Russia, the Korea's, the Korean peninsula or Japan – with an increasing hostility in the Asia-Pacific region," she advised.

    Deployment of an Iskander-M tactical missile system
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitcin
    Quitting INF: US Likely to Develop New Missiles to Counter China – Scholar
    Winstanley-Chesters said he agreed that China would find such a move very provocative. He warned Beijing might see such a deployment as requiring of some sort of response, which might include aggressive actions against Taiwan.

    "It would be an absolute crossing of many of China's red lines and a real challenge to China's sense of its sphere of influence in the region," Winstanley-Chesters said.

    Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono suggested on Friday that if the United States does withdraw from the INF Treaty, it should be replaced with another deal that would cover not only Russia and the US, but China and other countries concerned as well, NHK broadcast reported.

    READ MORE: Japan Suggests Creating New Arms Control Deal If US Quits INF Treaty — Reports

    US President Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he hopes to establish a new agreement that will be "much better" and will include more countries than are party to the INF Treaty.

    "I hope that we are able to get everybody in a very big and beautiful room and get new treaty that would be much better", Trump told reporters at the White House.

    The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, and provides for the elimination of all nuclear-armed ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles, along with their launchers, that operate at ranges of between 500-1,000 kilometres (short-range) and 1,000-5,500 kilometres (intermediate-range).    

    Related:

    Trump Will Meet Kim Jong-un for 2nd Peace Summit in February
    Beijing Denies Using Kim's Visit as Trump Card in Trade Talks With US
    Mongolia Ready to Host Potential Second Trump-Kim Summit – Foreign Minister
    Second Trump-Kim Summit May Take Place in Vietnam in March, April - Reports
    North Korea's Kim Received Letter From Trump - Reports
    Tags:
    Trump-Kim Summit, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), UN, Angela Kane, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse