Register
20:35 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.

    Trump Team’s Aversion of Arms Control Threatens US, Allies - Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration’s hostility to the principle and practice of arms control is a direct threat to the safety of the United States and its allies, US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said in a statement.

    "The administration’s ideological aversion to arms control as a tool for advancing national security is endangering our safety, as well as that of our allies and partners", Smith said in the statement with House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee Chairman Jim Cooper.

    Smith pointed out to the increased danger of a nuclear exchange with the demise of the INF Treaty.

    "The risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding is already higher than at any point since the end of the Cold War, and this decision only makes it worse," Smith said.

    Demonstration of rocket 9M729 for military attaches
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia Deploying Additional 9M729 Missiles as US About to Leave INF – Report
    Earlier the same day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States will suspend its obligations under the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Saturday and will begin a six-month withdrawal process unless Russia comes back into compliance with it.

    The United States has claimed that Russia has not been compliant with the terms of the INF Treaty. Washington has specifically said that Russia’s Novator 9M729 cruise missile is in violation of the accord.

    READ MORE: US Secretary of State Holds Briefing Ahead of Possible Exit From INF Treaty

    Russia has emphasized on numerous occasions that it strictly complies with the obligations outlined in the INF Treaty.

    On 24 October, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow provided Washington with all information about when and at what distances Russia tested the Novator 9M729 missile.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    New INF Deal Unlikely With Trump in Office, But Worth a Try - Ex-US Diplomat
    In addition, Russia has said the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland in violation of the INF Treaty as well as developing combat drones and financing research on a ground-launched cruise missile.

    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States and entered into force on June 1, 1988.

    Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States and the former Soviet republics of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have been carrying out the obligations under the INF Treaty.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated she will continue negotiations to preserve the landmark 1987 treaty.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Deploying Additional 9M729 Missiles as US About to Leave INF – Report
    Germany Claims Russia Lacks Transparency Despite Demostration of 9M729 Missile
    Germany’s Merkel Vows to Continue INF Nuclear Arms Talks
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), 9M729 Missile, Mike Pompeo, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse