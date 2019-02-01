Trump Team’s Aversion of Arms Control Threatens US, Allies - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration’s hostility to the principle and practice of arms control is a direct threat to the safety of the United States and its allies, US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said in a statement.

"The administration’s ideological aversion to arms control as a tool for advancing national security is endangering our safety, as well as that of our allies and partners", Smith said in the statement with House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee Chairman Jim Cooper.

Smith pointed out to the increased danger of a nuclear exchange with the demise of the INF Treaty.

"The risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding is already higher than at any point since the end of the Cold War, and this decision only makes it worse," Smith said.

Earlier the same day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States will suspend its obligations under the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty on Saturday and will begin a six-month withdrawal process unless Russia comes back into compliance with it.

The United States has claimed that Russia has not been compliant with the terms of the INF Treaty. Washington has specifically said that Russia’s Novator 9M729 cruise missile is in violation of the accord.

Russia has emphasized on numerous occasions that it strictly complies with the obligations outlined in the INF Treaty.

On 24 October, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow provided Washington with all information about when and at what distances Russia tested the Novator 9M729 missile.

In addition, Russia has said the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland in violation of the INF Treaty as well as developing combat drones and financing research on a ground-launched cruise missile.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the United States and entered into force on June 1, 1988.

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States and the former Soviet republics of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have been carrying out the obligations under the INF Treaty.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated she will continue negotiations to preserve the landmark 1987 treaty.

