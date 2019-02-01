Register
05:11 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    'Sticking Point' in China-US Dispute Lies Beyond the Trade War - Professor

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The United States and China have launched a new round of high-level talks on Wednesday aimed at bridging deep differences over China’s intellectual property and technology transfer practices and easing a months-long tariff war.

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Christopher Bovis, professor of international and European business law at the University of Hull in England.

    Sputnik: Steven Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary, is optimistic about the significant progress after these US-China talks; although a lot of experts are saying it is really far to a breakthrough. Looking at some of the events of recent days, with the US pressing charges officially against the Huawei CFO, and a lot of other factors, what are your thoughts and what do you forecast for these US-Chinese negotiations?

    Christopher Bovis: It will be an uphill struggle for a number of reasons. Time is of significant importance here, but the most important thing to remember also is what is at stake.

    At stake is a huge deficit, which is caused by a number of underlying features and factors that need urgent attention. One is intellectual property.

    The sticking point is intellectual property protection on the part of China and the recognition of copyrights and patents in their territories and the application of know-how transfer. This is the most complex issue to negotiate in any deal.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US Charges Against Huawei May ‘Toughen’ China’s Stance During Trade Negotiations
    So, if the US representatives are very optimistic about the deal, they will have a very rude awakening.

    The fact that the other party, China, is not ready yet to talk to the same level, the same amount of detail, the same language, in terms of recognizing IP rights, recognizing copyrights and patents and applying similar or identical patents to knowledge transfer as applies in the United States of America.

    That is sticking point number one. The second thing, the most important thing that we need to remember here, is that although China opened its way into reform into the 40th celebration of the reform and open agenda, we still have a long way to go, because it has not created open access to the financial markets and this is where the gesture is.

    This is the attitude that the United States administration is looking to move forward: access to the financial markets and full convertibility of financial instruments.

    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before his departure for the annual Army-Navy college football game in Philadelphia, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    WATCH Trump Berate 'Cryin Chuck', Pelosi, Claim China is ‘Easier’ to Deal With
    Sputnik: President Trump said there would be no final deal in these trade talks with China until he actually meets with President Xi. Do you think Donald Trump will be able to negotiate something with Xi? How much interest does he have in striking a deal with China?

    Christopher Bovis: A huge interest. It has a huge interest for two reasons. First, because it is the same replica situation with NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, last summer with the Canadians. All of a sudden, within a very short period, the president of the United States proposed a very good comprehensive agreement that was agreed in record time by Canada and Mexico.

    So it gives me some comfort that, at least on the highest level, the [US] president’s level and President Xi’s level, you could have a rapprochement and a kind of alignment of thoughts into a legal document that creates the new generation of agreement of trade goods and services between the two countries.

    I am optimistic about that, but it is the last resort. There is a lot of water to go through the bridge yet, and perhaps we need to wait until summer to see some results on that front.

    Sputnik: But if no headway is made this time around, do you think there is a chance that we will see the restoration of a sanctions regime prior to there being a resolution in the future, perhaps this summer?

    Chinese graduate
    © Flickr/ faungg's photos
    '30,000 Chinese PhD Students' in US: Beijing Targeting Defense Sector - Pentagon
    Christopher Bovis: We are moving towards a zero tariff international system of regulation. The World Trade Organisation is desperate for zero tariffs subject to the subsequent amount of trade flows being created to credit these zero tariffs.

    I don’t expect a kind of continuation or escalation of the trade war that happened before with tariffs, because tariffs and the imposition of tariffs create huge friction in both economies.

    The results are not beneficial for the consumer. You and I, as the consumer, will be detrimentally affected by the tariffs. And of course, the United States administration has many things, many fires [and] many specific issues at stake at the moment.

    So the last thing it would do is create another prolonged trade war with a major partner, one of the biggest economies in the world, China, in terms of access to the market and also creating some barriers to trade based on tariffs. That is old technology, that is old news and we have to move away from that.

    Sputnik: These talks are interesting; the timing of them, the US and China are on opposing sides of the Venezuelan crisis. Do you think that that is actually going to play any role or impact the talks in any way?

    Deployment of an Iskander-M tactical missile system
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitcin
    Quitting INF: US Likely to Develop New Missiles to Counter China – Scholar
    Christopher Bovis: Of course it will play [a role]. It is another dimension of the Huawei situation. Everything that relates to the geopolitical bargaining has an effect on the actual trade bargaining between the two superpowers.

    And the Venezuela situation will create and escalate into some degree of either diplomatic resolution or some degree of a standoff between the two parties that relates to the underpinning situation, which is the oil. You know the reserves that Venezuela has are imperative for not only for themselves but for the stability of the energy policy around the region.

    China also has a lot at stake in terms of accessing very affordable oil for their own domestic products.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Christopher Bovis and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US, China Made Progress in Trade Talks, 'Hard' Deadline Remains - WH
    US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Region – Report
    US Charges Against Huawei May ‘Toughen’ China’s Stance During Trade Negotiations
    Venezuela Might Mutate Into Yet Another US-China Battlefield – Historian
    Tags:
    dispute, tariffs, talks, technology, trade war, Huawei, Christopher Bovis, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse