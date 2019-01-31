While Trump is in Power, Iran Will Not Have Any Relations With US - Journalist

Europe's leading economies; namely the UK, Germany and France have announced the creation of a special economic mechanism; INSTEX, to facilitate trade with Iran, which has been currently subject to US sanctions since the Trump administration decided to pull out of a landmark nuclear deal last year.

Sputnik spoke with Journalist Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh the implementation by EU of the special economic mechanism to bypass the US sanctions against Iran.

Sputnik: How will the US react to the implementation of the special economic mechanism?

What I actually expect is the same procedure that President Trump and his administration have done so far, putting pressure on the European side and other parties and trying to bully them in order to achieve what he wants, which is actually not allowing anyone to do anything without the United States, and they don't want to have any interactions or any relationships between Iran and the other countries in Europe.

What he's going to do is to put pressure on them. I expect that firstly it will be with words, but if the mechanism is effective; he might consider putting more pressure, just like the trade war he began with China, and he tried to pressure other countries like Canada and other European countries, so he might follow the same steps.

However; I think that he is not in that position right now to be easily successful in putting that kind of pressure on them.

Sputnik: How far have US-Iran relations deteriorated under Trump?

Hamid Reza Gholamzadeh: Iran has made it clear that while Trump is in power, and he is doing what he is doing right now; Iran is not going to have any relationship with the United States.

Mr Trump; who is a businessman, does not seem to have any benefits from Iran because he's actually taking advantage and misusing other countries in the region to get petrol dollars from Arab countries in the name of Iran, saying that Iran is a threat and demonising Iran, and saying that he is trying to defend them, so you should pay me, and they are selling things to President Trump, so this means business to him.

