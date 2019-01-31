Register
23:01 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man receives Venezuelan currency bills in Caracas on November 30, 2011.

    International Tensions May Put Extra Damper on Investing in Venezuela - Scholars

    © AFP 2018 / Juan BARRETO
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The current international tensions around Venezuela threaten to only deepen the internal crisis, by ramping up fears of investing in the beleaguered Latin American nation and discouraging opposition from meeting the government halfway in seeking joint solutions, experts told Sputnik.

    Venezuela has long been suffering from political and economic crisis triggered by the recent fall of global oil prices. On January 23, the crisis took a new turn when the speaker of the opposition-led Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, declared himself interim president amid ongoing anti-government protests.

    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Venezuela Crisis: US May Have Been Behind This For a Long Time - Prof
    The United States swiftly recognised Guaido and unveiled new sanctions against Caracas. In particular, it blocked $7 billion in Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate power transfer. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained that the United States thereby takes care of the company in the interests of the people of Venezuela.

    The United Kingdom, among other allies, followed the US lead in endorsing the opposition leader. Last week, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing informed sources, that the Bank of England had heeded the US call for cutting off President Nicholas Maduro government’s access to foreign assets and rejected its request to withdraw $1.2 billion worth of gold.

    Later, reports emerged that Guaido did send letters to UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, urging them to block the Venezuelan government’s access to gold reserves held in London. The Bank of England refused to comment on its activities.

    At First Peace, Then Foreign Investment

    Dr. Steve Ellner, a professor at Universidad de Oriente in Venezuela’s Puerto La Cruz and author of numerous books on Venezuelan politics, recalled that the current US administration had long been pressuring the Latin American economy with sanctions scaring off investors from engaging in any transactions with blacklisted entities and individuals for fear that their money will get frozen.

    According to the professor, these fears will only strengthen under the new circumstances.

    "The U.S. Treasury Department has made clear that they are closely monitoring all money movement to guard against transactions involving one of the 70 or so Venezuelans who are on the list of those sanctioned by Washington. The international tensions around Venezuela can only increase the fear on the part of business people throughout the world of trading with, or investing in, Venezuela", Dr. Ellner said.

    READ MORE: European Parliament Passes Resolution Recognising Guaido as Venezuelan President

    The inflow of foreign investment, however, is also impossible without a "minimum agreement" between the government and the opposition in Venezuela, Christophe Ventura, a senior research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs specializing on Latin America, noted.

    "Economic crisis in Venezuela cannot get better only with the support of Russia and China. For the economic situation to get better we need several things. We need a minimal agreement between the Venezuelans themselves, between the government and the opposition to enable economic recovery, because today’s political situation makes the international investment impossible", Ventura told Sputnik.

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Britain Calls for EU Sanctions on Venezuelan President Maduro - Reports
    According to the expert, there needs to be an agreement to "protect economic activities and progressively relaunch it," with the country also needing its private sector to "stop being at war with the government" and contribute to the economic build-up.

    Dr. Ellner agreed, noting that the Venezuelan authorities would inevitably have to make unpopular decisions to tackle the crisis, which would be an impossible task to implement without at least minimum understanding from the opposition.

    "The way out of the economic crisis is the implementation of measures that will have a political price, for instance, the increase of gasoline prices. Unless there are greater political stability and some sort of understanding between the Maduro government and the opposition, at least with the moderates in the opposition, Maduro will be unwilling or unable to implement these harsh but necessary measures", he said.

    West's Hypocrisy

    The internal reconciliation, in turn, should be followed by swift removal of sanctions against Venezuela, Ventura said.

    According to the expert, the West is demonstrating great hypocrisy, by crying wolf about the economic crisis in the country — which was triggered by both decline in oil prices and US sanctions — and, at the same time, "strangling" its economy with more sanctions.

    "Putting financial embargo on Venezuela which is strangling it, cutting all the possibilities for Venezuela to have access to international finance, and moreover have no access to its own assets around the world, all this serves to ruin Venezuela’s economy – clearly, for political reasons, because, on one hand, the Americans, the Europeans say this economic crisis is intolerable, but, on the other hand, they worsen it to weaken Nicolas Maduro", he argued.

    READ MORE: US Seeks to Plunder, Loot & Pillage Venezuela's Vast Oil Wealth

    The logic behind such actions is "a classic strategy of the regime change," with economy used as a weapon, Ventura went on.

    "At some point, indirectly the US sanctions [against Venezuela] are indirect sanctions against [Caracas’ major economic partners] Russia and China. And Venezuela is not in a position to reimburse anything to anyone," he added.

    Gold Reserves Freeze Amounts To Support Of Coup

    Commenting on the speculation around the Bank of England’s possible freeze of the Venezuelan government’s gold reserves, Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, an associate professor at Virginia’s George Mason University, said that such steps would be unlawful and tantamount to support of a coup.

    "There is no legal basis for an operation like this. The countries of the West who support the restriction of Venezuela’s gold reserves to the President of the country — based on a unilateral decision by some actors of the opposition and no democratic process — are supporting and even performing defacto a coup d’etat," Correa-Cabrera told Sputnik.

    USAID
    © Sputnik /
    USAID Administrator, Guaido Agree to Work to 'Restore Democracy' in Venezuela
    According to Correa-Cabrera, under such circumstances, international developments around Venezuela will much depend on the stances of Russia and China, as main stakeholders with great economic interests in the country, who have voiced support for the Maduro government.

    Phillip Gunson, the Andes Project Senior Analyst for the International Crisis Group, meanwhile, recalled that the Maduro government was "already having difficulties with access to the gold in the Bank of England, even before Washington recognised Guaido as the legitimate president."

    "The president of the Venezuelan Central Bank, Calixto Ortega, is among officials sanctioned by Washington. It seems extremely unlikely that the Maduro government will be able to recover the gold under present circumstances", he opined.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Nicaragua's Albanisa, Joint Venture With Venezuela's PDVSA — Bolton

    Gunson suggested that the government’s assets held in other countries that recognized Guaido would likely suffer the same fate and "will gradually pass into the hands of the 'interim government,'" while putting additional strain on the crisis-stricken economy.

    "The economy is in a terrible state, with hyper-inflation calculated in the millions of percent projected for 2019. With less than nine billion dollars in foreign reserves, much of it in gold, the government will sorely miss the gold in the Bank of England, which is reportedly worth around USD1.2 billion", he concluded.

    Commenting on the economic pressure on the country, Maduro said in an interview to Sputnik this week that the United States had thrown its weight behind Guaido in the hope of getting its hands on the country’s oil reserves, recognized as the world’s largest.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Venezuela Crisis: US May Have Been Behind This For a Long Time - Prof
    Venezuela: US, EU Guard Democracy Only if It Fits Their Interests – Businessman
    Guaido: Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Hold Dialogue With Government
    'Military Intervention Seems More Likely Than Ever' - Author on Venezuela
    Tags:
    investments, sanctions, PDVSA, Juan Guaido, Steve Mnuchin, Nicolas Maduro, United States, United Kingdom, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse