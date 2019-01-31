Register
21:31 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An opposition member holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest march against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

    Venezuela Crisis: US May Have Been Behind This For a Long Time - Prof

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (155)
    0 20

    US National Security Advisor John Bolton has said that President Trump made it clear that all options are on the table when it comes to the crisis in Venezuela. On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA as part of its efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro in favour of self-proclaimed interim leader Juan Guaido.

    Sputnik has discussed the statement with Stephen Morris, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Middle Tennessee State University, who signed an open letter calling on the Trump administration to "cease interfering in Venezuela's internal politics".

    Sputnik: What do you make of this comment that "every option is on the table" in regards to Venezuela? And do you foresee a situation where the US would actually take military action in Venezuela?

    A woman walks past graffiti which reads Gringo, respect us! in Caracas March 10, 2015. President Nicolas Maduro was seeking special decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on Tuesday in response to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition protests of a power-grab
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Latin America – Report
    Stephen Morris: Both are consistent with US history in dealing with Latin America. The United States I don't think has ever said that options are not on the table. They always say all options are on the table, which obviously, particularly, in Latin America includes military intervention. So in my mind, it's typical US behaviour, behaviour that's kind of crisis-driven; but in many ways where the United States is involved in helping to create the crisis in which they, in turn, go in and seek to resolve the crisis.

    Sputnik: So that's a very interesting thought you said that where the US was involved in creating the crisis. Do you feel the US has played a role in the development of the Venezuelan crisis?

    Stephen Morris: Oh absolutely. There's plenty of blame placed on the Maduro government. There's no doubt about that. There's no doubt it's a semi-authoritarian government, at best. But the United States has had sanctions on Venezuela since 2015, going back to the Obama administration, and they've tightened those sanctions more recently.

    READ MORE: EU Requests Immediate Release of Journalists Detained in Venezuela — Mogherini

    So it seems almost paradoxical that the United States claims to be concerned about the humanitarian crisis but at the same time is contributing to that humanitarian crisis. If they wanted to alleviate the humanitarian crisis then they could let up on the sanctions and try to work with the Maduro government.

    Sputnik: What interest, financial, political otherwise does the US have in Venezuela, other than that 500,000 barrels of oil they're purchasing currently every day?

    USAID
    © Sputnik /
    USAID Administrator, Guaido Agree to Work to 'Restore Democracy' in Venezuela
    Stephen Morris: The oil is important, but the United States does not depend that much on Venezuelan oil, not to the degree that Venezuela depends on selling oil to the United States. So cutting off or confiscating the funds that the United States pays for that oil means that Venezuela will no longer send any oil to the United States. The United States can survive that. But nonetheless, Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world and oil is a major concern to the United States and I think they've admitted that; Bolton admitted that the other day that oil was a major concern, but the United States has always been concerned about leftist governments in Latin America, whether they have oil or not.

    Sputnik: John Bolton was spotted holding up a notebook with the words 5,000 troops to Colombia. What do you make of that? And what should be made of that?

    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido accompanied by his wife Fabiana Rosales, speaks to the media after a holy Mass at a local church in Caracas, Venezuela, January 27, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    EXCLUSIVE: Coup Against Venezuela's Constitution – Self-Proclaimed President Guaido’s Envoy
    Stephen Morris: Well, I think that is also a sign that everything is on the table including sending 5,000 troops to Colombia. I don't think that was a mistake. I think that was just a way of sending a threat to the Venezuelan government that the United States is prepared to send troops to Colombia, and then Colombia would be cooperative in the effort to overthrow the Maduro regime.

    Sputnik: Bolton did say that Washington is interested in the political outcomes in Venezuela because of its oil reserves. What do you make of the character of that comment and also there have been meetings ready between high-ranking US officials and Juan Guaido, what do you make of that situation?

    Stephen Morris: Well, it's a rather bold and honest statement to say that the issue is oil. The United States will certainly and has to a certain extent tried to frame this as an issue of democracy and the suffering of the Venezuelan people, and treating it as they tend to do. They will magnify the crisis and kind of what we call the devil theory of politics, give the impression that Maduro is a dictator that stands in the way of democracy and prosperity for all of Venezuela, saying things are less complicated than they actually are. 

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Won't Stop Venezuela, But Still Do Damage — Governor of Miranda

    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    Russia Debunks Rumours of Plane Sent to Venezuela to Grab the Country’s Gold
    So it's typical of US behaviour to simplify matters and to see them in crisis terms and then to see themselves, the United States, as the only power in the world capable of fixing things; and they don't really have a great record of doing that in the countries where they've intervened. So I think all of that kind of plays together in building this up as a crisis. It's leading to confrontation; it's very difficult to get beyond that.

    I think one of things that you mention very quickly, we have seen reports that the United States was meeting with Juan Guaido prior to Guaido declaring himself interim president. So to the extent that the United States may have been behind a lot of this and orchestrating this manoeuver of creating "a legitimate" government with Guaido and breaking off diplomatic relations with the Maduro government. The United States may have been behind this to a certain extent for a long time.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Stephen Morris and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (155)

    Related:

    EU Requests Immediate Release of Journalists Detained in Venezuela - Mogherini
    US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Region – Report
    USAID Administrator, Guaido Agree to Work to 'Restore Democracy' in Venezuela
    Tags:
    protests, opposition, political crisis, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse