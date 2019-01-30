Register
22:29 GMT +330 January 2019
    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing

    Venezuela Might Mutate Into Yet Another US-China Battlefield – Historian

    Opinion
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (127)
    4112

    The US and China have taken opposite sides with regard to the ongoing Venezuelan crisis. Speaking to Sputnik, former UN independent expert Alfred de Zayas and Chinese academic Jiang Shixue shared their views on Beijing's relations with Caracas, explaining why self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido has zero legitimacy.

    "Venezuela might indeed mutate into yet another US-China battlefield", Alfred de Zayas, an American lawyer, writer, historian and former UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, told Sputnik, adding that he does not believe that the US will benefit within the framework of trade war with China.

    Following the Venezuelan opposition's attempt to hijack power by declaring Juan Guaido an interim president, the US, which has recognised the self-proclaimed leader, introduced unilateral sanctions against Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA on 28 January, planning to block $7 billion in the firm's assets.

    In response, Beijing lambasted Washington's move: "We oppose unilateral sanctions", a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out, adding that China will continue to maintain cooperation with Caracas.

    A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido holds a flag while taking part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019.
    Lima Group Seeks Contact With Russia, China on Venezuela Crisis – Guaido’s Envoy
    In December 2018, Reuters reported that PDVSA subsidiary the Venezuelan Petroleum Corporation (CVP) and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) had doubled production in the previous seven months and were due to "slow a freefall in Venezuela's output". The PDVSA and CNPC have maintained a joint venture since 2006.

    According to Zayas, "[the] PDVSA should begin multiple legal actions to protect the company". He admitted that it would be difficult "when US courts are not neutral and will not entertain favourably any litigation from Venezuela".

    "Washington's sanctions were illegal from day one", Zayas said. "Of course, if Maduro is toppled and Guido takes over — the sanctions will be lifted.  Guaido will follow US instructions".

    The historian recalled that "since 1999 the US has tried to asphyxiate the Venezuelan government, and in 2002 cooperated in the failed coup against Chavez".

    "The aim of the sanctions and financial blockade is to cause such havoc in the country that the Venezuelan people will turn against Maduro — the US has been betting on a popular revolt to topple Maduro.  When that did not work, they financed the opposition and encouraged them to a parliamentary coup d'etat", he elaborated.

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
    US Treasury Secretary Urges Italy to Recognise Guaido as Venezuela's President
    The lawyer explained that, according to the Venezuelan Constitution, if Maduro cannot exercise his functions as president, then it is the vice president and not the National Assembly who takes the helm. 

    "It is almost comical to auto-proclaim oneself president", he highlighted. "Guaido has zero legitimacy and it is a violation of multiple principles of customary international law and breakdown of international morals when countries like the US, UK, [and] Canada recognize a pretender".

    Still, Zayas believes that currently "the Maduro government has little choice but to accept the illegal and illegitimate demands to call new elections".

    According to him, "probably the seven or eight million committed Chavistas will re-elect [Maduro] again". However, "the opposition counts with the effects of the economic blackmail and the exhaustion of the Venezuelan people after nearly 20 years of economic war, sabotage, induced Inflation, etc." the historian elaborated.

    Venezuela Won't Turn Into 'Syria'… At Least for Now

    Opposition supporters attend a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 24, 2017.
    How Venezuelan Crisis Could Deal Another Blow to China Amid US Trade War
    Speaking to Sputnik, Professor Jiang Shixue, director of the Centre for Latin American Studies at Shanghai University, explained why Beijing had thrown its weight behind Maduro: "China supports anybody who is elected by the people. Everybody knows who was elected by the people. So China supports Maduro".

    He admitted that China has economic and business interests in the country, foreseeing that "economic cooperation between China and Venezuela will continue to move forward no matter who is in power".

    The Washington DC-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimates that over the past decade, Venezuela has received $62 billion from the People's Republic of China, which is 53 percent of all money lent by Beijing to Latin America.

    According to Jiang, it's hardly surprising that Washington is up in arms about China's decision to support the legitimate Venezuelan president.

    Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent remark that Beijing is resisting democracy in Venezuela because China itself has "problems with democracy", the professor noted: "Pompeo can say anything he wishes to say".

    "The US wants to criticize China whenever there is an opportunity", the academic stressed. "What is happening in Venezuela is… a kind of interference in a sovereign country, an act of power politics and hegemony. If the US could be the best model of democracy, why does it interfere in other country's domestic affairs. That's against the UN charter".

    The decrepit state of Libya today is largely a result of the NATO-led war that was launched in 2011. It is currently in the throes of a massive terrorist-on-terrorist war in Tripoli and Benghazi
    History Repeating Itself? Analyst on How 'Libyan Scenario' is Unfolding in Venezuela
    Still, he expressed confidence that the Venezuelan crisis won't affect the ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing, saying that "they are different cups of coffee".

    The Chinese scholar believes that the US might understand that China's relationship with Venezuela is not directed against any third party: "This kind of cooperation is not against the United States", he highlighted.

    Jiang deems that Venezuela will not become "a Syria in Western hemisphere" regardless of the mounting pressure against the Venezuelan president.

    "In the case of Syria, the external powers, including the US, sent weapons to the opposition. In the case of Venezuela, so far, luckily, the opposition does not have weapons. But who knows whether someone will supply the Venezuelan opposition with weapons", he concluded.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

