Register
04:10 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido

    Juan Guaidó The Result of Prolonged Scheme to Kill Bolivarian Revolution

    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is the result of a years-long project that has been working under the guidance of the US government, journalist and documentary filmmaker Dan Cohen told Sputnik.

    Guaidó recently declared himself Venezuela's interim president, and has since been backed by the US along with a trove of allies, including Canada, Panama, Argentina, Peru and Brazil, among others.

    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US Gives Venezuela's Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Control Over Some Assets

    Additionally, the La Guaira-born politician, who serves as a member of the country's Popular Will party, has been granted control over Venezuelan assets at the direction of the US government, which claims the funds will be used for the "benefit of the Venezuelan people."

    The Trump administration also announced on Monday that it would be imposing a new round of sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, a move that is expected to cause a revenue loss worth billions.

    But who is this person that's received such a strong support from several governments? Cohen sat down with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday to offer some insight on where it was that Guaidó emerged from.

    ​Noting that an estimated 81 percent of Venezuelans had never heard of Guaidó prior to January 2019, Cohen told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that in order to truly understand him, one has to take a trip back to 1998, when Washington, through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), started paying the tab for multiple color revolutions in other countries.

    Through the NED, Washington was able to help establish the likes of Otpor, a political organization founded by Srdja Popovic, which in turn founded the Center for Applied Non-Violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS).

    "[Otpor and CANVAS participants] basically became regime change mercenaries who were sent all over central Asia [and] to Egypt, backing, training student groups on who to carry out color revolutions," Cohen explained, noting that the focus shifted to Venezuela when Stratfor, a Texas-based think-tank, got involved in 2007.

    U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Jim Young
    US Denounces Venezuela's Attorney General as 'Illegitimate' - Bolton

    "So they started bringing groups of students to Belgrade to start training them in these dark arts of regime change, and they identified one of Guaidó's colleagues in what would become the Popular Will party — the party that Guaidó is essentially the leader of, because the rest of the colleagues in his party have fled the country because this party has led major acts of violence on the streets, gruesome street violence demonstrations… including killing supporters of the government and burning their bodies in order to send a message to other Chavistas."

    Citing documents released by the Venezuelan government in 2014, Cohen noted that Guaidó was one of several students that were ultimately trained by CANVAS during a five-day session in a Mexico City hotel in 2010.

    "The founders of this operation to train Guaidó and his fellow Popular Will party members are the oligarchs who were ousted from Venezuela when [former Venezuela President Hugo] Chavez was elected and came to power in 1999," he told Becker. From there, it became a waiting game before Washington was able to execute its plans to overthrow the Bolivarian revolution through Guaidó.

    Recently, former UN Special Rapporteur Alfred de Zayas spoke out against the US' actions toward Venezuela, criticizing the Land of the Free for engaging in "economic warfare" against the South American country. De Zayas told The Independent over the weekend that US sanctions against Venezuela are illegal and amount to "crimes against humanity."

    His remarks, which came after he'd submitted a September report to the UN Human Rights Council on the topic, stemmed from his late 2017 visit to Venezuela.

    Essar Oil company's Vadinar oil terminal, part of the sprawling oil refinery complex is seen in Gujarat state's Jamnagar district, India (File)
    © AP Photo /
    India Remains One of Largest Importers of Venezuela's Oil Despite US Sanctions - Source

    "Whatever the record is of [Venezuelan President] Nicolás Maduro, if you look at what the Bolivarian revolution has done, it's brought millions of Venezuelans out of poverty, and for that it's been basically suffocated under a blanket of [US] sanctions," Cohen said.

    "It's total starvation [and] suffocation until the people of Venezuela basically renounce democracy and give in to US hegemony."

    Related:

    Guaido Says All Options in Venezuela on Table, Including Military - Reports
    Bank of England Denial to Return Gold to Venezuela 'Warning for Others' - Expert
    Facts to Know About Oil Giant PDVSA as Venezuela Slams US Sanctions as 'Robbery'
    Guaido Says Venezuela Needs European Assistance to Rebuild – Reports
    Russia Vows to Support Venezuela's Legitimate Authorities
    Tags:
    Nicolas Maduro, Juan Guaidó, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse