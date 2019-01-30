Register
08:37 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Deployment of an Iskander-M tactical missile system

    Quitting INF: US Likely to Develop New Missiles to Counter China – Scholar

    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitcin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US’ seeming unwillingness to turn a sympathetic ear to Russia's reasoning with regard to the 1987 INF Treaty could be not connected with Moscow's alleged violations of the pact, scholars told Sputnik, commenting on the Russian Ministry of Defence's presentation of the 9M729 missile, which was snubbed by NATO officials.

    The primary motivation behind Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty is that China is not a participant of the pact, says Rajeswari Pillai, senior fellow​ and head of the Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative​ Observer Research Foundation.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Pillai pointed out that both Russia and the US have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. However, "the real problem with the INF is not so much about the violations by Russia and the US, but that China is outside the treaty", he suggested.

    According to him, once Washington withdraws from the treaty, "[it] is likely to develop new intermediate range missiles primarily to counter China".

    Meanwhile, Business Insider reported Tuesday, citing the National Nuclear Security Administration, that a new low-yield W76-2 nuclear warhead requested by the Trump administration had entered production amid the US-Russian spat over the 1987 agreement. For its part, The Guardian noted that the Trump administration's nuclear posture had "blurred the line between the use of conventional and nuclear weapons" and warned about "a new arms race gathering pace".

    "There is clearly a lack of general trust of Russia among the Western countries. That possibly explains why the NATO countries did not attend the Russian presentation", Pillai suggested.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, front row from left, watch a fly-by during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels Wednesday, July 11, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    NATO Has Been Preparing For Collapse of INF Treaty for Months – Report
    On 16 January, Washington announced that it would start the pull-out process on 2 February, citing a lack of "Russian compliance" with regard to Moscow's ground-launched SSC-8 cruise missiles (Russian designation 9M729). Russia vehemently rejects the accusations, stressing that the much-discussed weapon fully complies with the provisions of the agreement.

    It will take around 6 months for the US to withdraw from the bilateral pact.

    On 23 January, Russia unveiled the 9M729 missile at a briefing for foreign military attaches. According to the ministry, military attaches and representatives of the CSTO, BRICS, EU and NATO military-diplomatic corps, as well as some other European and Asian countries, were invited to the event. However, American, British, French, and German, as well as EU and NATO, representatives never showed up.

    The Iskander-M missile system during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground. File photo
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian MoD Shows Iskander-M Launchers With 9M729 Rockets Amid INF Row With US (PHOTOS)
    During the briefing, head of the rocket forces Mikhail Matveevsky officially stated that the modernised 9M729 (SSC-8) missile has a range 10 kilometres shorter than the older version, which means that its range has been reduced to 480 km (298 miles). Thus, it meets the requirements of the INF Treaty, which bars Washington and Moscow from possessing, producing or testing ground-launched nuclear cruise missiles with ranges between 500-1,000 kilometres (short-range) and 1,000-5,500 km (intermediate-range).

    Still, according to Pillai, in the eyes of NATO officials, 10 km do not make a huge difference: "Missile ranges can always be adjusted", he noted.

    INF Treaty's Main Problem: Compliance

    For his part, Paul Poast, assistant professor of political science at the University of Chicago, believes that "the INF suffers from the same problem as all arms control treaties: compliance".

    "It is very difficult for states to adhere to any type of treaty arrangement — trade, investment, environmental — let alone one dealing with something as fundamental as the arms of a state", the professor said. "The INF Treaty is especially susceptible to 'cheating' because, as written, it was dealing with a very specific type of nuclear weapon".

    The United States Army test launches the first Pershing II battlefield support missile
    CC0
    Russia Accuses US of Creating Medium and Short-Range Missiles, INF Fate in Limbo
    To illustrate his point, the academic cited two articles of the treaty: "For instance, Article II of the treaty uses a variety of terms that are 'flexible' in meaning: What does it mean for a missile to be ballistic for 'most' of its flight path?  What does it mean for something to be on a base where it 'normally' operates? Or take Article III. Given the ambiguities in Article II, Article III sought to 'name, names' by explicitly calling out certain missiles (i.e. Pershing II).  Those names were relevant at the time, but not in the decades since".

    According to Poast, these ambiguities allow the parties involved "to use the treaty however they wish".

    "Both NATO and Russia can each claim to not be violating the treaty, even if they take measures that, to an unbiased observer, look like violations (at least of the INF's spirit)", he emphasised.

    In October 2018, US President Trump accused Moscow of violating the INF Treaty and vowed to withdraw from it. In December, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signalled that Washington would pull out of the pact within 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement. While the US refers to the 9M729 as the bone of contention, Moscow denies the accusations, citing the deployment of launchers for Tomahawk cruise missiles in Eastern Europe by Washington, which is prohibited by the treaty.

    The views of the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO Has Been Preparing For Collapse of INF Treaty for Months – Report
    Russia to Express Concern Over US Arms Violating INF Treaty During Friday Talks
    'INF Treaty Still Has a Chance' - German Foreign Minister
    Russian MoD Shows Iskander-M Launchers With 9M729 Rockets Amid INF Row With US
    INF Treaty US Abrogation: Chance of New Arms Race is Very Likely - Scholar
    Tags:
    missiles, arms race, 9M729 missile system, INF Treaty, Tomahawk, NATO, BRICS, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse