Register
05:02 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Phone Tower

    Integrity Initiative’s Site is Down, But It’s Not the End of Disinformation

    © Sputnik / Yakov Andreev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Anonymous Exposes UK Hybrid Warfare Project (36)
    0 0 0

    Earlier this month, the website for the British disinformation group Integrity Initiative was taken down and its Twitter account locked. Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg told Sputnik Monday the organization was “but one cog in a wider propaganda machine.”

    "All content has been temporarily removed from this site, pending an investigation into the theft of data from the Institute for Statecraft and its programme, the Integrity Initiative," the brief statement on II's website begins. Sputnik first reported on the existence of the disinformation operation after hacktivist group Anonymous published stolen documents from II on November 23 of last year.

    Mystery, secrecy
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Journo on Integrity Initiative: We Run Risk of Living in Dystopian Future

    The hacks exposed how the shadowy "think tank" has meddled in the affairs of others nations, sought to damage relations between Moscow and its allies, smeared UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn and other progressive politicians and misled parliament, Sputnik has reported. Anonymous claimed that Integrity Initiative received funding from groups including the US State Department, the offices of the NATO alliance and Facebook, and that its operations included covert structures capable of interfering in the domestic affairs of France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, Spain and Montenegro.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg about Integrity Initative's website coming down and what it really means in terms of disinformation campaigns.

    ​"It's highly ironic when a group, which claims to be dedicated to openness, locks its Twitter account and then tries to close down its website so that no one can access the content," Klarenberg said Monday. "Of course, most of it remains available via web archive — that's strictly hush-hush, though."

    Keyboard
    CC0
    Close Associate: The Integrity Initiative’s Intimate Connections to 'RussiaGate'

    "I guess this is a move borne out of desperation, because at first, when the first couple of document dumps occurred, they were desperately trying to frame this as a Russian cyber warfare operation that was designed to discredit them, and they kind of tried to raise doubts about the authenticity of some of the documents. When the dumps kept on coming, and the people kept on reporting on them, I guess they just resorted to completely removing their online footprint. Whether it will be reinstated any time soon, I don't know," the journalist said.

    However, Klarenberg cautioned that, "as shocking as the Integrity Initiative's activities are… the fact of the matter, is it's just one of many information warfare efforts which are run by NATO or by Western governments, particularly the US and the UK, which are designed to spread disinformation about Russia and any kind of political party or government or even individual they don't like. So even if the Integrity Initiative doesn't return, it's but one cog in a wider propaganda machine."

    Klarenberg noted that the public reaction to II's attempt to publicly own its practices as necessary to combat disinformation was hostile. However, he cautioned that "there's that old adage that ‘lies travel faster around the world than it takes for the truth to get out of bed.'"

    Integrity Initiative Logo
    © Photo : Screenshot Integrity Initiative
    Running Scared? Integrity Initiative 'Temporarily' Shuts Down Website

    "That is one of the issues that we've seen — the media, but also some citizens, seem to have quite short memories on stuff like this," Klarenberg noted. "So they'll be fully cognizant of ‘Well, this thing happened,' but then when it's exposed, there's almost this assumption that ‘Well, these practices won't continue,' or ‘It's a thing of the past,' and probably then open the newspaper and read another negative article about Russia and don't really put two and two together and see it's probably highly distorted if not entirely dishonest."

    "In the UK, for 30 years there was a British Foreign Office operation called the Information Research Department, which was essentially set up to spread anti-Soviet propaganda around the world," Klarenberg told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. "But its activities extended to almost every part of the former British Empire and other parts of the world such as Indonesia. That was exposed by The Guardian newspaper in the late ‘70s and then subsequently wound down, but its operations were simply passed to new agencies."

    "There are a vast amount of film and television projects, particularly in the US, which would never have gotten off the ground if it wasn't for the CIA or the Department of Defense/Pentagon giving them financial and logistical backing. It's incumbent upon anyone who absorbs almost any form of media to wonder why certain information or individuals are being presented to you, and who benefits."

    fake news
    CC BY 2.0 / Mike MacKenzie / Fake News - Person Reading Fake News Article
    NewsGuard 'Anti-Fake News' App Gets Blasted Online Over Censorship Claims, Ties to Ex-CIA Chief

    "Russiagate in the US — and there are attempts to get it off the ground, the notion of ‘Russian interference' in the UK in respect to the Brexit referendum — is fantastic for the political establishment and elites… As many more sober observers called way in advance, Bernie Sanders has announced that he's running [for US president] in 2020, and suddenly everyone's coming out of the woodwork to call him ‘The Kremlin's Candidate' and that he's a tool of Russia and that he isn't hawkish enough on Russia and that he's probably being supported online by Russian bots, and all of these other things. It's a great way of, yeah, the political establishment the world over reinforcing their own power and discrediting or delegitimizing any movement or individual they don't like."

    "We see this with respect to the media at the moment, with this huge push about ‘fake news' and misinformation and online propaganda: you have this huge outgrowth in resources which are said to be fact-checkers or credibility-verifiers — stuff like PropOrNot, or Facebook's partnership with the Atlantic Council or this new initiative NewsGuard. Invariably, these resources are launched by organizations which are staffed by current and former national security establishment" people, Klarenberg noted.

    Topic:
    Anonymous Exposes UK Hybrid Warfare Project (36)

    Related:

    MSM Hush Up Integrity Initiative Scandal to Protect HSBC Bank - Whistleblower
    Journo on Integrity Initiative: We Run Risk of Living in Dystopian Future
    Anonymous Publishes New Docs on Integrity Initiative's Institute for Statecraft
    Running Scared? Integrity Initiative 'Temporarily' Shuts Down Website
    Tags:
    propaganda, Russophobia, think tank, website, disinformation, integrity initiative, Loud and Clear, Kit Klarenberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse