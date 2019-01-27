Register
22:08 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management

    Soros' Attack on Xi Recognizes China's Threat to Speculators Like Himself - Prof

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    170

    US billionaire financier George Soros's criticisms of Chinese President Xi Jinping as an enemy of open societies were "completely meaningless" and not worthy of a response, the Chinese foreign ministry has said. Speaking to Sputnik, Canadian scholar Dr. Michel Chossudovsky explained what it is about China that bothers people like Mr. Soros so much.

    During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland last week, Soros alleged that although China was not the only 'authoritarian regime' in the world, it was the richest, strongest and most technologically advanced one, making its leader President Xi Jinping "the most dangerous opponent" to open societies in the West.

    Sputnik: Dr. Chossudovsky, how justified is the criticism of China's president by George Soros in your view?

    Michel Chossudovsky: I think the whole thing is a red herring. This was a smear operation against President Xi. I would say that it is [part of] an onslaught of a number of initiatives which we might designate as 'Chinagate'. 

    It's worth nothing that when he talks about authoritarian societies, he fails to mention the recent actions of the US president directed against Venezuela, declaring the speaker of the house as president of that republic. Within the Western world, we have quite a number of authoritarians who pretend to be democrats, including Macron in France, repressing the Yellow Vests, and of course Theresa May. 

    George Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, listens during a seminar titled Charting A New Growth Path for the Euro Zone at the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings September 24, 2011 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Soros: US and China Engaged in Cold War That Could Turn Into Hot One 'Soon'
    In effect, I found the speech rather mediocre, because it doesn't really address some of the more important issues of the contemporary world, which is US hegemonic power waging wars, and [engaging] in regime change. 

    But let's also understand that George Soros has a whole background in that regard, because he has promoted regime change through the so-called colour revolutions.

    Sputnik: Soros made a number of interesting arguments during his presentation at Davos. One of them was about artificial intelligence, and the idea that AI was undemocratic by its nature. How serious is the threat from AI? Does Soros have a point, or is it another claim alluding to his own personal agenda?

    Michel Chossudovsky: Well again, artificial intelligence is an instrument, and it can be used by all sorts of people. George Soros has used artificial intelligence, combined with insider information, to speculate through his hedge fund on financial markets. This is a standard procedure, and it's very, very disgusting. 

    A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Silicon Valley to Be Left Without Chinese Money?
    So I think we have to put things into perspective. Certainly artificial intelligence is used in China. Artificial intelligence and a whole body of repressive apparatuses are used in the United States of America…

    Sputnik: It's interesting that we've got George Soros talking last year about the possible threat posed by tech giants, and this year talking about China. It's almost as if he's in cahoots with the US administration. What's your take on these constant attacks on China?

    Michel Chossudovsky: China is currently ahead in several key technologies…There's no question about their edge. And I think what the United States and its allies want to do is exclude China from playing a key role in global technology. We've seen the history with Huawei, the accusations pertaining to [tech] security, trade sanctions.

    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Soros' Sphere of Interest: Currency Speculations, Color Revolts, Free Drug Sales
    But ultimately, if you compare the West with China, the West is epitomized by people like George Soros, who make their money out of thin air. They don't necessarily contribute to the real economy. And that's true of a large number of financiers in the United States and in Western Europe, whereas a lot of the real economy has transferred, been relocated to China. China is developing its real economy to such an extent that it is overshadowing the hegemony of the United States, and I think that is ultimately the issue. And that's also what explains this campaign against China, particularly in the area of high technology. 

    I should mention one thing: if we are to see the emergence of what we might call a 'Chinagate', it will be very different to the campaign currently ongoing against the Russian Federation, the so-called sanctioned regimes and so on. Why? Because the United States and the European Union have extremely fragile economies, to the extent that they depend on [goods] made in China. And if trade was in any way weaponized, it could create massive disturbances in the structure of trade throughout the Western world.

    Dr. Chossudovsky is a Canadian author and professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa. He is also the president of the Centre for Research on Globalisation, an independent think tank. Chossudovsky has is the author of multiple books on globalisation, the global economic crisis, America's war on terror, and other materials. The views expressed by Professor Chossudovsky are his own, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Soros is Trying to Prepare Democrats for a Cold War Against China - Scholar
    Beijing Fends off Soros' Remark About Xi Being 'Opponent to Open Societies'
    Soros: US and China Engaged in Cold War That Could Turn Into Hot One 'Soon'
    Soros, FakeNews & Italian Media: Journo Reveals Plot to Put Rome Under Austerity
    Jewish Media Doubts Hungary Anti-Soros Push Work of Netanyahu-Linked Consultants
    Tags:
    high-tech, technology, analysis, real economy, financial, speculation, reaction, criticism, Xi Jinping, George Soros, Europe, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse