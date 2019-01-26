Register
    Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Venezuelan Right is Not United Amid Ongoing Political Turmoil - Politician

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    The recognition by Donald Trump of opposition assemblyman Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela further escalates the already-existing conflict. According to Mercosur parliamentarian Oscar Laborde, this “is another step in the brazen meddling of the United States in Venezuela’s political reality”.

    The recognition of Guaidó and the aggressive rhetoric of Vice President Mike Pence are part of a strategy marked since "Trump's taking office in 2016 to try to overthrow the Venezuelan Government", Laborde told Sputnik.

    "Remember that in December of 2017 Donald Trump said he didn't rule out any way to displace Maduro, not even a military one. The Venezuelan right is very much assisted and monitored by the US. What they want is to do from the outside what they couldn't do from the inside," said the Argentinian Mercosur parliamentarian.

    The political leader, spokesman of the Progressive Bank of the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur) also highlighted the deep divisions that exist in the Venezuelan right.

    "The Venezuelan right is divided into those who participate in elections and those who don't participate there. Among those who do take part in elections, there are those who recognise the result once they have participated and those who don't recognise it. As for those who recognise the election results, there are those who swear in front of the Constituent Assembly, and those who don't do that," Laborde said.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Opposition Head Declared Himself President After Pence's Call — Report

    He went on to note that there were those "who want and promote a military intervention, and those who don't agree with that." The politician stressed that they were deeply divided, and in Parlasur itself.

    "So what they want is that what they couldn't do from the inside has been done from the outside. They aren't at all united, but maybe if they had, one could think that they could have disputed Maduro's presidency. However, since they are so divided, they want outsiders to solve problems that they cannot solve" he added.

    As for the position of the progressive bloc in the regional parliament, Laborde opined that "what is needed here is a dialogue."

    The progressives are in favour of establishing a kind of dialogue where "no issue is ruled out, including the possibility of new elections, but there must be a commitment from the opposition to be consistent with that dialogue."

    Juan Guaido, president of National Assembly, shows marks on his wrists, which he says are from handcuffs, to supporters at a rally in Caraballeda, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The new head of Venezuela's increasingly defiant congress was pulled from his vehicle and briefly detained by police Sunday, a day after the U.S. backed him assuming the presidency as a way out of the country's deepening crisis. Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales stands next to him, right. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    UK Alleged Refusal to Pull Out Venezuela's Gold ‘Protection of Assets’ - Guaido
    In this regard, the politician recalled that two years ago, in the Dominican Republic under the auspices of President Danilo Medina, and the former head of the Spanish Government José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, a negotiating table was established. However, the dialogue between the opposition and the officials only lasted for two years, from 2016 to 2018. Under the pressure that came from Washington "the dialogue broke down and that made Rodriguez Zapatero demonstrate dissatisfaction with the opposition's actions, which was not usual for such a politician."

    For the Argentinean politician, the Lima Group (Grupo de Lima) which includes Canada and every country in continental Latin America except Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Uruguay, "doesn't have a geopolitical, diplomatic or historical background." In fact, he says, the group was created exclusively to revile Venezuela.

    "However, the Venezuelan people are firm. Although there is a lot of disagreement with the government's actions, I don't think that military intervention would be accepted by various segments of the country's population," Laborde said.

    READ MORE: History Repeating? Analyst on How 'Libyan Scenario' is Unfolding in Venezuela

    Regarding a foreign armed intervention, Laborde considered that "the conditions are being created little by little" and that there will probably be no direct US action in that regard. Possibly, it could be "caused by some incident on the border" with Brazil or Colombia. The politician believes that no one within the country wants a civil war.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

