Register
11:56 GMT +326 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mystery, secrecy

    Journo on Integrity Initiative: We Run Risk of Living in Dystopian Future

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Anonymous hacktivist group published a new batch of documents with more details on the UK Integrity Initiative covert operation to influence allies and target Russia, namely with some new information about Integrity Initiative's Institute for Statecraft head, Christopher Donnelly. Sputnik spoke about it with investigative journalist Gordon Dimmack.

    Sputnik: The documents released by the Anonymous hacktivist group say that Institute for Statecraft head Christopher Donnelly was engaged in the selection of a group of military intelligence specialists. It was reported that the main goal of the organised group was to influence Western politicians and push them into conflicts with Russia and China. Judging by such actions, the Integrity Initiative is expanding its activities abroad. Could such actions be considered a form of hybrid warfare?

    Hacker
    CC0
    Anonymous Hackers Publish New Docs on Integrity Initiative's Institute for Statecraft
    Gordon Dimmack: Hybrid warfare is exactly what it is. Even a cursory reading of the Wikipedia page on Hybrid Warfare shows this description of events to be accurate:
    "Hybrid warfare is a military strategy that employs political warfare and blends conventional warfare, irregular warfare and cyber warfare with other influencing methods, such as fake news, diplomacy, lawfare and foreign electoral intervention."

    You can see evidence of the above strategy being employed right now by the Integrity Initiative. The political warfare is glaringly obvious with their rhetoric against anything even slightly "Russian" in particular, and with the constant smearing of journalists who work for Russian media outlets. Cyberwarfare is evident in their whole operation, especially with their constant warnings of "fake news", which seems to be entirely designed to constrict traffic to independent journalists on the internet and social media who are telling inconvenient truths about the West's foreign policy failings, whilst boosting views for MSM outlets on platforms like YouTube.

    Diplomacy can be seen as being weaponized with the multiple rounds of sanctions against Russia in the last 2 years, which in most cases were in response to accusations devoid of any actual evidence at all. Lawfare is being used in attempting to silence RT and your own media agency, with the Integrity Initiative known to be the originators of complaints of "bias" against Russian media outlets. And as for foreign electoral intervention, look no further than their actions in Spain, where the Spanish II "cluster" was responsible for stopping socialist politician Pedro Baños from becoming Spain's Director of National Security.

    In conclusion, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it's probably a duck. And the Integrity Initiative sure does look and sound like a Duck of Hybrid Warfare in action.

    Integrity Initiative Logo
    © Photo : Screenshot Integrity Initiative
    Running Scared? Integrity Initiative 'Temporarily' Shuts Down Website
    Sputnik: This is the fifth set of documents released on the Integrity Initiative. The UK Foreign Office has already recognised some of the documents as credible. Why are the Integrity Initiative's activities being neglected by the mainstream media? Why isn't a deeper investigation being conducted?

    Gordon Dimmack: When you consider how many mainstream journalists and media outlets have been shown to be aiding and abetting the Integrity Initiative, the implications of their silence on this story speak volumes. This is one of the biggest stories on the planet right now, if not the biggest. It is right up there with the Pentagon Papers, and in many people's view who have in-depth knowledge of the story, it's bigger than Watergate. So, the media's silence on this scandal can only point to their complicity in it. It's also worth noting, there's also a handful of Labour politicians talking loudly about this (Chris Williamson the loudest), both in the House and with reporters, but they can never seem to get an interview about it on UK MSM or them to cover his questioning — which does indicate the MSM are up to their necks in a Mockingbird-like operation on a larger scale than we currently understand.

    Our 4th estate, it seems, is dead. An operating, functional and independent media is vital to Democracy. Without it, we run the risk of living in a dystopian future, where truth is lies and war is peace. I fear that if we don't put a stop to operations like II, that dystopian future is not far off.

    READ MORE: How Integrity Initiative's German Cluster Aims to End Berlin's Ties with Moscow

    Integrity Initiative Logo
    © Photo : Screenshot Integrity Initiative
    Close Associate: The Integrity Initiative’s Intimate Connections to 'RussiaGate'
    Sputnik: How should Russia and other countries respond to the information revealed in these leaks?

    Gordon Dimmack: One of the most concerning revelations in the Integrity Initiative files is their seemingly laser-focused mission to get the UK on a war footing with Russia. The people at the head of the IoS are the very same people who oversaw the destruction of Iraq and the transition of Libya from the richest country in Africa to a failed state with open slave markets and outlined the case that the British armed forces should be out of governmental control. However, although this is obviously deeply concerning, these are a handful of powerful neocons. They do not represent the feelings of the average Brit. Your average Brit is not fearful of Russia — but they are fearful of their own government making life ever more difficult for them. Russia has shown restraint in the face of a barrage of insults and hostility from the West in the last 12 months, and I hope this trend continues.

    That is not to say there should be no response, though. We need to all keep the pressure on, and all be shouting about the Integrity Initiative in unison. All people and nations that oppose this assault on democracy should be as loud as possible in their condemnation of it.

    READ MORE: Integrity Initiative Irrelevant Amid Ample Anti-Russia Propaganda — AfD Member

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Bellingcat Reporter on Integrity Initiative Payroll Uses Twitter to Silence Critic Who Exposed Him
    Sputnik: In the age of total disinformation and fake news and biased media, what are some ways to improve critical thinking, especially among youngsters?

    Gordon Dimmack: Read the article, in full, especially if the mainstream media is reporting it.

    Often, fake news in the media is in the form of a misleading headline. I have honestly lost count of the amount of "bombshell" headlines which when I went on to read the article, debunked itself in a chapter buried near the bottom of it. All mainstream outlets do this, including state outlets like the BBC. If there's one piece of advice I can give, especially with regards to our mainstream media, it's read the article in full and ignore the headline.

    Additionally, if any article says it's a "smoking gun" in the Trump/Putin collusion conspiracy, wait a day before you comment on it. History tells us it will be debunked as lies within 24 hours, and you'll save yourself the embarrassment of being wrong.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Integrity Initiative: Foreign Office Funded, Staffed by Spies, Housed by MI5?
    London Refutes Reports Integrity Initiative Funds Used for UK Domestic Politics
    Professor: Integrity Initiative Operations Are 'Outrageous in Democratic System'
    Tags:
    hack, document, warfare, media, UK Integrity Initiative project, Anonymous, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse