Register
08:47 GMT +326 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Henry Bolton, who has been elected as the new party leader of Britain's UK Independence Party speaks during the UKIP National Conference in Torquay England

    Henry Bolton on Brexit: Government Has Failed Appallingly to Plan and Prepare

    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Queen has made a rare political statement regarding Brexit, as Goldman Sachs have publicly claimed a difficult Brexit could affect investment in the UK. Sputnik discussed it with Henry Bolton, leader of Our Nation Party.

    Sputnik: The Queens made calls for "unity" and "common ground", Do you think the United Kingdom has passed the point of no return as far as the union goes?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron during a media conference at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England, after UK-France summit talks, Thursday Jan. 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Angry Brits Blamed Europe, Voted for Brexit, Ended Up With 'Rubbish' - Macron
    Henry Bolton: Yeah, the whole Brexit debate since before the referendum, so through the referendum campaign and all the way up till now, and it's going to continue for some time. The whole debate has been a very divisive one and it's clearly polarized not only politics but a large element of society and business.

    And I believe there's a great deal of work and effort that has to be put in to ensure that we come out of this whole thing with some unity. We're into whether the Brexit that happens or whether it in whatever way it happens: we're only going to succeed as a nation going forward if we've got some unity and some common vision as to what we want to be as a country and we can pull together.

    Distinctly disappointing that Politicians in Westminster, including Prime Minister have utterly failed to offer the country a clear vision going forward and utterly failed to address this problem of a polarized situation in society over the whole debate.

    Sputnik: It seems people have written about two choices. They can either believe the politician who say "everything's going to be fine" or they can leave the businessmen are now actually putting out the UK Who do you think they should agree with?

    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016
    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    German Gov't Cuts 2019 GDP Forecast Amid Weak Business Sentiment, Brexit Fears
    Henry Bolton: Yeah, but it's not, businesses are staying here as well. Whenever something happens of this ilk. Whenever you change a system of government or an economic system or anything else like that, that change is something that business and society and politics have to adapt to. The status quo quite frankly, is something that the population of the United Kingdom voted not to keep. So change is going to happen. There will be people who are unhappy.

    READ MORE: 'Because It's Worth It': Hard Brexit Contingency Plans by L'Oreal

    Sputnik: On the 29th of March. She said we're going to be leaving the EU as planned or will article safety be delayed?

    Henry Bolton: I think it's looking increasingly as though article 50 will be delayed. I have two views on this. One is that our Parliament simply cannot act in unity to deliver on what was a democratic vote of the people of the United Kingdom.

    And I find that incredibly disappointing that continued shenanigans in Parliament mean that we're running out of time to get all the various pieces of legislation through. The other reason is that the government has failed appallingly to plan and prepare for the most complex scenario which is No Deal.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, center, and Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, left, attend the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Jonathan Brady
    Did the Queen Just Interfere in Brexit Deal Negotiations?
    Now, in that case, the British government has to put in place more, procedures more resources than if there was a deal. Had they started planning immediately after the referendum for that eventuality then we'd be in a good place now.

    However, they still haven't really ramped up planning sufficiently. And we're going to be in a fairly difficult situation as a result on the 29th of March if we leave from No Deal.

    So again ideally we need a bit more time nonetheless economically and in terms of the country to make a success of its future I think No Deal is the best that's on the table because at the moment, the only other option is Theresa May's deal which I find will simply tie our hands going forward. It's not in the European Union, but we will be tied to it.

    We would be prevented from signing our own trade deals. We'd be subordinate to a whole raft of EU legislation that will actually mean that we're trying to make a success of ourselves globally, with one hand tied behind our backs, which is unacceptable.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Former UKIP Leader: May's Credibility in Terms of Brexit Process Is Shredded
    Ireland Wants Clarity From UK on Brexit – Finance Ministry
    EU Court Wants London to Take Back Migrants Entering Bloc via UK Amid Brexit
    Brexit May Be Postponed Only Given Internal Consensus in UK – Barnier
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, European Union, Henry Bolton, Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse